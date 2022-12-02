ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022

The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
Germany busts far-right cell plotting to 'overthrow state'

German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the government and attack parliament. A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B., who was among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.

