Portugal World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Ronaldo dropped for Switzerland showdown
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos rang the changes last time out, with little at stake in the final group stage match. It likely cost them the match against South Korea, but the European side won't care as they still emerged atop their group to qualify for the round of 16.
How Cristiano Ronaldo handles his World Cup demotion may mark his legacy as one of the sport's greats
There may come a time in what remains of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo will play an integral role in the pursuit of his nation’s first-ever triumph at the biggest sporting event on the planet. Or that time may not come at all. And he is...
Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022
The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
Germany busts far-right cell plotting to 'overthrow state'
German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the government and attack parliament. A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B., who was among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.
EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute
The European Union has announced that it's begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania
Saudi's MBS rolls out the red carpet for China's Xi, in a not too subtle message to Biden
When Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh in the coming hours Saudi leaders are expected to receive him with the pomp and circumstance normally reserved for the kingdom's most strategic ally, the United States.
Pele health update: Latest news on condition of 82-year-old World Cup legend battling serious illness
As Brazil chase 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, their biggest ever star in Pele is the subject of a health scare. The 82-year-old won three World Cups with the Selecao and is widely regarded as the best player of all time. Pele's health has been making headlines for...
