2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. committed to Colorado on Sunday, the morning after Deion Sanders was announced as the next head coach in Boulder. “Deion Sanders!” Watkins stated to 247Sports shortly after going public with his plans. “Big influence to me and will get me to my best ability. "He is that guy. Man he did it on the field and he does it in the office as well. Can't wait to see what he does with the program."

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO