Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady talks juggling distractions off the field while trying to maintain focus on it
Tom Brady has gotten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to 6-6 and on top of the NFC South and opened up on maintaining what's important to him on and off the field.
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
247Sports
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
GAME THREAD: K-State vs. ACU
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Nick Saban discusses potential for opt-outs after missing playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined a Zoom call to preview the Sugar Bowl after it was revealed the Crimson Tide would face Kansas State in a top-10 matchup on New Year’s Eve. As one would expect, Saban hasn’t watched much film on the ninth-ranked Wildcats yet but was...
247Sports Composite 5-star Winston Watkins commits to "Deion Sanders!"
2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. committed to Colorado on Sunday, the morning after Deion Sanders was announced as the next head coach in Boulder. “Deion Sanders!” Watkins stated to 247Sports shortly after going public with his plans. “Big influence to me and will get me to my best ability. "He is that guy. Man he did it on the field and he does it in the office as well. Can't wait to see what he does with the program."
Local products Monday, Jackson set to return home, play for ASU
Kenny Dillingham did in two days what Arizona State's prior coaching staff could not accomplish in two years. The Sun Devils signed only one top-25 247Sports Composite recruit in Arizona's 2021 and 2022 classes combined. When the transfer window opened Monday, they landed a commitment from Wisconsin defensive end and former Scottsdale Saguaro High standout Tristan Monday, the No. 8 prospect in Arizona's 2022 class. A day later, they added a pledge from Kansas State linebacker Krew Jackson, the No. 17 linebacker in the 2021 class out of Queen Creek High.
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
247Sports
Initial thoughts on Rose Bowl matchup with Penn State
It's official, the Utes are returning to the Rose Bowl for a January 2nd matchup against the 11th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions finished the season with a 10-2, 7-2 record, finishing third in the BigTen East behind both Michigan and Ohio State. Here are some initial thoughts on the Utah-Penn State matchup.
Several Bulldogs hit transfer portal on wild day across college football
Monday was, perhaps, the most chaotic day in the transfer portal in college football history. December 5 represented the day that the transfer portal was officially open for this transfer window and it expectedly blew up. By 10 a.m., over 800 players had entered the portal since it opened at midnight. Mississippi State was like every other team in the country and had several players officially enter.
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Sets Decision Date, Final Four
It’s just about time for one of the top, most productive players in the class of 2024 to announce his college commitment. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school.
NCAA Transfer Portal targets who make sense for South Carolina
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer brought in nine players on scholarship from the NCAA Transfer Portal last season and most of them made a significant impact on the program in 2022. There’s no doubt that the Gamecocks (8-4) are going to dive deep into the portal again this season looking for players to supplement next season’s roster.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0