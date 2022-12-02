Read full article on original website
Western water leaders talk local solutions amid Colorado River crisis
Some water leaders in the West are working on local solutions as the Colorado River Basin faces historic drought. The Water Hub, a national organization centered on water justice, led a briefing with a team of panelists to talk about some of them. “The river has been in the news...
Double your support for KSUT News with a matching grant on Colorado Gives Day, Tuesday, December 6
All donations made to KSUT for Colorado Gives Day support its essential local and regional news coverage. Your pledge to KSUT will be matched by a grant from the Colorado Media Project and their #newsCOneeds campaign, up to $5000. This statewide campaign spotlights and supports great local journalism that serves our communities.
Colorado seeks to improve literacy rates for K through 3rd grade students
Many school districts around the state have been phasing in a new reading curriculum for kindergarten through third grade students. This is part of a decade-long effort in Colorado to improve literacy rates. Ann Schimke has written about this in Chalkbeat Colorado, an online news outlet that focuses on education.
