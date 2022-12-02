Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Didn’t Want To Take Enforced Break After All Out
A current star in AEW says they didn’t want to take a break following All Out but due to a situation with their teammates, they were forced to. Some stars of AEw were forced to take a break from the company following All Out for their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the event. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were all suspended for their part in the brawl with The Elite only returning to AEW television at Full Gear in November.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Questions If John Cena Breaking World Title Record Is Important
A former writer for WWE doesn’t want to see John Cena in the title picture again. John Cena was a fulltime wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2017, after which he became a part-timer. Cena’s biggest career accomplishment is his 16 reigns as either WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on the same number of world title reigns as Ric Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Counters Criticism Of How AEW Introduces New Talent
AEW President Tony Khan has given his response to criticism over the way the company introduces new talent to fans on television. On Rampage, AEW fans were introduced to Shane Taylor for the first time as the former Ring of Honor Television Champion confronted his former Pretty Boy Killers’ tag team partner Keith Lee to challenge Lee to a tag team match at Final Battle.
tjrwrestling.net
Renee Paquette Reveals Producer Contract With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed that she actually has two contracts with AEW, with one being for the role of producer. After plenty of speculation, Renee Paquette was officially announced as being All Elite ahead of the 12th October 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she then went on to welcome the crowd to the arena, and has since been regularly featured on the company’s programming as a backstage interviewer.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn On What Has Impressed Him Most About Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has opened up about working with Roman Reigns on television every week and explains why he wishes their Survivor Series moment was on free TV. Sami Zayn has stolen the spotlight in recent months through his work with The Bloodline as the group’s ‘Honorary Uce.’ Any questions about Zayn’s loyalty were answered at Survivor Series when he left his old friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up a huge win inside WarGames.
tjrwrestling.net
Mojo Rawley Reveals Rob Gronkowski WWE Storyline That Was Planned In 2020
Mojo Rawley has shared details of a storyline that WWE had planned for him and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in 2020. In early 2020, future NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski was retired from the National Football League and ready to move on to his next career after signing a deal with WWE. Gronk would go on to become the host of WrestleMania 36, which was a taped show at the WWE Performance Centre because several weeks before that event, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
tjrwrestling.net
The Usos React To Being Ranked #1 In PWI Top 100 Tag Teams
After being ranked the top tag team in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Usos have given their take on the accolade. Having been ranked fourth as part of the 2021 awards, The Usos reached the top spot whilst spending the majority of this year as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They pipped FTR to the top spot, despite the number of belts held by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The Young Bucks, who were ranked first last year, dropped to eighth.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On William Regal Returning To WWE And When He Will Begin
William Regal’s WWE return is in motion with a new report providing an update on when he’ll restart with the company. For the last week, the WWE return of William Regal has garnered a lot of attention due to the unique situation. Regal has worked for AEW since March 2022 after he was released by WWE when Vince McMahon from running the company. Regal had apparently signed a three-year deal with AEW, but apparently, there was some out clause that allowed him to get out of the deal since his good friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque is running WWE creatively since Vince retired in late July.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Reacts To Recent Praise From AEW Star
Solo Sikoa has commented on some recent comments from one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. As the “Enforcer” of the dominant WWE stable known as The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has earned a reputation for being a tough guy that is known for being stoic. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might talk, Sami Zayn might dance and The Usos might show off their energy, Solo keeps it cool by standing there with his arms crossed.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Sources Hit Out At “Completely Inaccurate” William Regal Claims
Several sources within AEW have been reported to have taken issue with recent suggestions that William Regal’s advice was ignored in the company. William Regal has made headlines since it emerged he was likely headed back to WWE following his shorter-than-many-expected run in AEW. With that news circulating, former NXT star EC3 made comments suggesting Regal had “immediately regretted” his decision to join AEW due to “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Reacts To William Regal Leaving AEW
Jim Ross thinks that William Regal will be an asset wherever he goes in the wrestling industry. Rumors have circulated lately that William Regal won’t be in AEW for much longer. His last appearance on AEW programming was on the November 30th episode of Dynamite where he was punched with brass knuckles from behind by MJF.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE RAW Ratings Set Record For Lowest Viewed Third Hour Ever
Ratings for the December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW are in and they aren’t good. The Wrestling Observer reported on this week’s TV ratings for WWE’s flagship show. According to both of them, 1.56 million people tuned in to watch RAW,. With this number, WWE RAW...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Discusses Who Should Win Roman Reigns-The Rock Match If It Happens
Booker T has given his opinion about who should win a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. As the year 2022 winds down, the rumors are swirling about matches that might take place at WrestleMania 39 in April. Steve Austin had such a great showing at WrestleMania 38 that he might compete again while John Cena may be a part of the show as well after having not wrestled in a WWE ring since August 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Pictured Backstage With Recently-Returned WWE Stars (PHOTO)
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was snapped talking to some recently returned WWE stars that may have a score or two to settle with The Deadman. The Undertaker last competed in WWE in a Boneyard Match that headlined WrestleMania 36 alongside AJ Styles. The cinematic match came about as a result of the pandemic but the bout was met with almost universal acclaim as The Undertaker dug his last hole for his last soul and rode off into the sunset of his career.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger, Claims Jim Cornette
The new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF will have a lot of wrestlers coming after him for his title and Jim Cornette thinks a former WWE Champion needs one of the first guys to do it. After winning the AEW World Title at Full Gear thanks to...
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Hardy’s Initial Ring Of Honor Debut Got Such A Bad Reaction, He Called The Promotion “Ring Of Horror”
Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt has revealed how reluctant ‘The Charsimatic Enigma’ was to go back to Ring Of Honor after the response his debut received. Bringing his Willow persona to Ring Of Honor, Jeff Hardy made his first appearance for the company at Death Before Dishonor 2003 following his release from WWE in April that year. However, his triple-threat match with Joey Matthews and Krazy K certainly didn’t get the reception he would have been hoping for.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Recalls Donald Trump’s Stunned Backstage Reaction After Brutal WrestleMania Match
Donald Trump couldn’t quite believe some of what he was witnessing at WrestleMania 23, according to Matt Hardy. During the 2007 ‘Showcase Of The Immortals’, Mr Kennedy picked up the victory in a Money In The Bank ladder match which also included Matt Hardy, CM Punk, Randy Orton, King Booker, Jeff Hardy, and Edge. Certain moments in this match left the future President Of The United States shocked.
Comments / 0