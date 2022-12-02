Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visithumphreys.com
Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Dec 1st
Water levels in the New Johnsonville area have been holding at or near 454.3ft and are predicted to remain stable this week. Although if we see much rainfall in the Tn river valley, expect some fluctuation in the levels. Flow rates have been between 20-30,000cfs this past week, with water temps holding in the low to mid 50’s. Water color has remained clear throughout the area rivers and lakes.
luxury-houses.net
With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WBBJ
Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!
Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
clarksvillenow.com
Animal Control urges careful consideration before getting or giving a pet for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control requests help again this holiday season preventing a flood of unwanted pets ending up at the shelter. Shelters across the country receive a high volume of dog and cat intakes from January through March from individuals who give or get pets as gifts for Christmas and no longer want the responsibility of caring for them. People often seek new pets online, at pet stores, or from breeders during the holidays, according to a county news release.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Tennessee Valley Authority recommends natural gas plant despite objections
The nation’s largest public utility on Friday recommended replacing an aging coal burning power plant with natural gas, ignoring calls for the Tennessee Valley Authority to speed its transition to renewable energy. TVA announced the completion of its environmental impact statement for replacing the Cumberland Fossil Plant near Cumberland...
Austin Peay invites you to watch a lunar occultation of Mars on Wednesday
Wednesday, the moon will be passing in front of Mars, and Austin Peay State University's Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy is inviting a lucky 30 to watch the phenomenon from on campus.
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
livability.com
Ford Motor Company is Future-Focused in Jackson, TN
Ford's BlueOval City project is a historic investment that will forever change the economic landscape of the Jackson area. Civic leaders like nothing more than announcing a new employer and job creator coming to their communities. For Jackson and the rest of West Tennessee, they got their wish and then some with Ford Motor Co.’s announcement that it would build a new battery-production facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
Man arrested on arson, vandalism charges after camper catches fire in Camden
A 54-year-old New Johnsonville man has been arrested on charges of arson and vandalism in connection with a camper fire that broke out over the weekend.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
Comments / 0