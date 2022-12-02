ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visithumphreys.com

Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Dec 1st

Water levels in the New Johnsonville area have been holding at or near 454.3ft and are predicted to remain stable this week. Although if we see much rainfall in the Tn river valley, expect some fluctuation in the levels. Flow rates have been between 20-30,000cfs this past week, with water temps holding in the low to mid 50’s. Water color has remained clear throughout the area rivers and lakes.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!

Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Animal Control urges careful consideration before getting or giving a pet for Christmas

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control requests help again this holiday season preventing a flood of unwanted pets ending up at the shelter. Shelters across the country receive a high volume of dog and cat intakes from January through March from individuals who give or get pets as gifts for Christmas and no longer want the responsibility of caring for them. People often seek new pets online, at pet stores, or from breeders during the holidays, according to a county news release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
CADIZ, KY
WBBJ

Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
livability.com

Ford Motor Company is Future-Focused in Jackson, TN

Ford's BlueOval City project is a historic investment that will forever change the economic landscape of the Jackson area. Civic leaders like nothing more than announcing a new employer and job creator coming to their communities. For Jackson and the rest of West Tennessee, they got their wish and then some with Ford Motor Co.’s announcement that it would build a new battery-production facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
CAMDEN, TN
WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy