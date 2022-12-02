Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Underdogs In Orange Bowl
Tennessee opened as 4.5-point underdogs in its Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson, according to FanDuel. DraftKings$50 free bet with $5 + 20% Match up to $1,000 Claim Bonus. Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on CaesarsClaim Bonus - Use Code STARTFULL. BetMGMUp to $1,000 Risk-Free BetClaim Bonus - Use Code ROCKYBET.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Blows Past Alcorn State
Tennessee extended its win streak to six games Sunday night, defeating Alcorn State, 94-40, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key’s big performances sparked Tennessee’s offense while the Vols’ defense met their high standard. Here’s three quick takeaways. Julian Phillips Leads The Way. Tennessee coach...
247Sports
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
atozsports.com
Alex Golesh could take current Vols assistant with him to USF
The Tennessee Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh agreed to become the new head coach at South Florida. Tennessee might also need a new linebackers coach, thanks to Golesh taking the USF job. Rumors are swirling that current Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary could be a candidate...
VFL Peyton Manning's college career to be honored with Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will soon add another award celebrating his illustrious football career -- this time honoring his college athletic accolades 25 years later. Manning is one of six athletes receiving the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award honors athletes on the 25th anniversary of the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
