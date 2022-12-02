The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players on Monday, and Tennessee is expected to have some players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players already had announced their intentions to enter the portal last week, when only graduate transfers, players at lower-division programs or those whose programs had undergone coaching changes, but there could be others who hadn’t previously made their plans known. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open over the next 45 days.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO