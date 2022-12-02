ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field

The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

The 45-day transfer portal window has officially opened as of today, and new names are popping up in the portal by the minute. Prior to the window opening, Tennessee had five players announce their intentions to enter. This article will serve as a running update during the window to reflect names ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players on Monday, and Tennessee is expected to have some players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players already had announced their intentions to enter the portal last week, when only graduate transfers, players at lower-division programs or those whose programs had undergone coaching changes, but there could be others who hadn’t previously made their plans known. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open over the next 45 days.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee cornerback commitment gets visit from Heupel, Martinez

With the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day now underway, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel hit the road Sunday to begin making his visits with the Vols' commitments and some of their remaining targets. He started by visiting one of the coveted cornerbacks who has been part of their class for months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans

The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Underdogs In Orange Bowl

Tennessee opened as 4.5-point underdogs in its Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson, according to FanDuel. DraftKings$50 free bet with $5 + 20% Match up to $1,000 Claim Bonus. Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on CaesarsClaim Bonus - Use Code STARTFULL. BetMGMUp to $1,000 Risk-Free BetClaim Bonus - Use Code ROCKYBET.
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Blows Past Alcorn State

Tennessee extended its win streak to six games Sunday night, defeating Alcorn State, 94-40, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key’s big performances sparked Tennessee’s offense while the Vols’ defense met their high standard. Here’s three quick takeaways. Julian Phillips Leads The Way. Tennessee coach...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Alex Golesh could take current Vols assistant with him to USF

The Tennessee Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh agreed to become the new head coach at South Florida. Tennessee might also need a new linebackers coach, thanks to Golesh taking the USF job. Rumors are swirling that current Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary could be a candidate...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert

"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN

