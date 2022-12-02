ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

KTLO

L.R. Parkview wins 1st state football title in 44 years

Little Rock Parkview’s football team was able to capture its first state championship since 1978. The Patriots won the Class 5A title game 31-21 over Shiloh Christian Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Eric McGehee completed seven passes out of 12 attempts for Parkview for 144 yards...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded Friday morning

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
BENTON, AR

