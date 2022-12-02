Read full article on original website
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
KTLO
L.R. Parkview wins 1st state football title in 44 years
Little Rock Parkview’s football team was able to capture its first state championship since 1978. The Patriots won the Class 5A title game 31-21 over Shiloh Christian Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Eric McGehee completed seven passes out of 12 attempts for Parkview for 144 yards...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
Arkansas Army dad surprises 7-year-old daughter after returning from Iraq
An Arkansas army dad returns home earlier than expected after nearly a year away overseas. His first stop was to visit his youngest daughter at her school.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of...
Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Little Rock police locate family of homeless man killed in collision
A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.
mysaline.com
Mischief and Possession in Monday’s in Saline County Mugshots on 12062022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
KATV
Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
