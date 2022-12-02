ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
visithumphreys.com

Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Dec 1st

Water levels in the New Johnsonville area have been holding at or near 454.3ft and are predicted to remain stable this week. Although if we see much rainfall in the Tn river valley, expect some fluctuation in the levels. Flow rates have been between 20-30,000cfs this past week, with water temps holding in the low to mid 50’s. Water color has remained clear throughout the area rivers and lakes.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Atlas Obscura

Grave of Beautiful Jim Key

This is the final resting place of the Educated Horse known as Beautiful Jim Key. The grave site promotes kindness to animals, as Jim Key was trained with patience and was never whipped. His tomb stands alone in a field right behind a private residence where his remains were relocated...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Hendersonville teen found

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy