4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
visithumphreys.com
Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Dec 1st
Water levels in the New Johnsonville area have been holding at or near 454.3ft and are predicted to remain stable this week. Although if we see much rainfall in the Tn river valley, expect some fluctuation in the levels. Flow rates have been between 20-30,000cfs this past week, with water temps holding in the low to mid 50’s. Water color has remained clear throughout the area rivers and lakes.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wymt.com
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
Atlas Obscura
Grave of Beautiful Jim Key
This is the final resting place of the Educated Horse known as Beautiful Jim Key. The grave site promotes kindness to animals, as Jim Key was trained with patience and was never whipped. His tomb stands alone in a field right behind a private residence where his remains were relocated...
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Few strong storms, localized flooding possible overnight
Another round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Because the air is warmer, we will see thunder and lightning accompany this wave. Also, a few storms could be strong or severe in parts of our area.
Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
WKRN
Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless carry in Davidson, Shelby counties
A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into law in Tennessee last year in the two major urban cores of the state. Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless …. A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into...
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
WSMV
Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
radio7media.com
THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
