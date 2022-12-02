Read full article on original website
Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
F1 reveals six sprint race venues in record-breaking 2023 calendar
Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season - with four tracks staging the Saturday dash for the first time. F1 announced in September that the number of sprint races next year would be doubled from three to six with the 100km race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix - proving popular with the majority of fans and drivers. The 2023 race weekends on which these will be taking place have now been confirmed: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (28-30 April)Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (30 June-2 July)Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps...
