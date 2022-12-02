Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season - with four tracks staging the Saturday dash for the first time. F1 announced in September that the number of sprint races next year would be doubled from three to six with the 100km race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix - proving popular with the majority of fans and drivers. The 2023 race weekends on which these will be taking place have now been confirmed: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (28-30 April)Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (30 June-2 July)Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps...

24 MINUTES AGO