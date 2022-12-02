ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...

