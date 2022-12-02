Read full article on original website
Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico
(Reuters) -President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing an end to its public health emergency declaration for mpox, Politico reported on Wednesday, adding that a final decision had yet to be made.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
'Armed force' must deploy to Haiti to stop 'biblical' migration event, top Biden officials say: Report
Top U.S. officials are pushing for allies to deploy a "multinational armed force" to stabilize Haiti amid gang violence. Officials say the chaos could cause mass migration.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
