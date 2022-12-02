Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
This Kansas City foundation is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to knowEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City’s City Union Mission issues plea to metro for help
Kansas City's City Union Mission issues a plea to the community for donations to help it meet its fundraising goal.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
kcur.org
A plan to overhaul how Kansas City gives out tax incentives has been stuck in limbo
Backers of Ordinance 220701 say it will bring consistency to the way Kansas City government and affiliated agencies can grant a tax break to developers. But it has been on a rocky road. In the four months since the proposed legislation was filed in Kansas City Council’s Neighborhood Planning and...
KC activists move ‘The Longest Night’ to new location, calling attention to growing gun violence
Each December, Mothers in Charge, a community anti-violence group in Kansas City, Missouri, organizes "The Longest Night."
Kansas City firefighters surprise student with ride to school in firetruck
Kansas City firefighters surprise an elementary school student with a lift to school in a firetruck, marking the end of his cancer treatment.
Kansas City streetcar construction crews move rail into position
Crews moved 1,600 feet of rail from a staging area near 27th and Main streets to a work zone near Linwood Boulevard and Main Street as part of the Streetcar expansion project.
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
Two inmates escape from Cass County Jail on Monday
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is searching for two county jail inmates, Sergio Perez-Martinez and Trevor Scott Sparks, who escaped Monday.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum
Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
Demolition of downtown building temporarily pauses KC Streetcar services
The Kansas City Streetcar announced Monday that the services will not be available due to unsafe building conditions on Main Street.
Spire’s new programs to help Kansas City customers pay higher bills
Spire Energy is expanding programs to help Kansas City customers who are struggling to pay higher natural gas bills.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
WB I-70 at I-35 in downtown KCMO loop reopens after semi rollover
An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches for motorists around the downtown loop of Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 4