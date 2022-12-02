From a few feet away, it is not easy to figure out what some of the wreaths at the Wreath Interpretations exhibition are made from. For instance, one is made from crumpled up Mylar balloons, plus various other items found at Rockaway Beach and other city parks. It was crafted by Sunny Corrao and the team at the city's Department of Parks and Recreation's Wildlife Unit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO