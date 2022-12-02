Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
NY1
Inside Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
In this episode, we dive into the neighborhood of Bay Ridge to learn about its residents and its history. First, we explore a park named for the area's Norwegian influences. Then, we talk about the city's oldest movie theater. As part of a five-part series about one section of Brooklyn, Pat Kiernan speaks with a Bay Ridge historian and NY1 reporter Rebecca Greenberg.
NY1
NYPD: Man shot by police after Bronx gunfire exchange
A man is in critical condition after being shot by NYPD officers early Sunday morning in the Bronx, according to police. Officers shot the man at around midnight after chasing him and another suspect, who were driving a stolen vehicle, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.
NY1
Police: Same man may have shot workers in the Bronx and Philadelphia
Authorities in New York City and Philadelphia say the same person may have been responsible for shooting an on-duty Philadelphia parking authority worker and a Bronx gas station employee three days apart last month. Police released video and photos showing a man walking up behind a Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Alleged shooter arrested after citywide manhunt; Trump Organization guilty on all tax fraud charges
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight will remain cloudy and soggy, with periods of heavy rain. Temperatures will remain very...
NY1
101-year-old Bay Ridge movie theater navigates pandemic fallout
Stepping into Alpine Cinemas is like stepping into the past. While the movie on the big screen is new, the newly renovated theater is very old. Alpine opened in the Silent Movie era in June of 1921. Nicolas Nicolaou bought the Bay Ridge institution 16 years ago and says it’s...
NY1
Queens Councilmember Francisco Moya celebrates new NYCFC stadium
Queens Councilmember Francisco Moya joined “In Focus” to celebrate the New York City Football Club’s professional soccer coming to Queens. The plans have been decades in the making. Moya discussed the work that went into getting it all done and why he led the campaign for affordable housing in the redevelopment plan.
NY1
Homeless advocates call for detailed accounting of city shelter system amid crackdown
Community leaders want answers and they want them from City Hall when it comes to exactly how the Department of Homeless Services is using its $2 billion plus budget to help homeless New Yorkers. This is not to say that the budget process of the city under Mayor Adams has...
NY1
Wreaths with a twist at the Arsenal Gallery in Central Park
From a few feet away, it is not easy to figure out what some of the wreaths at the Wreath Interpretations exhibition are made from. For instance, one is made from crumpled up Mylar balloons, plus various other items found at Rockaway Beach and other city parks. It was crafted by Sunny Corrao and the team at the city's Department of Parks and Recreation's Wildlife Unit.
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams announces two new top aides
As a new year is set to begin, so does a new era for Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. On Tuesday, he announced that two women would be taking up senior positions at City Hall come January. Adams named Sheena Wright, one of a handful of current deputy mayors, as...
NY1
Aviation High School launching partnership with air-taxi company
An aircraft hangar isn’t something you might expect to find inside a public high school in Queens. But at Aviation High School, it’s a necessity. “We have students working over here on their landing gear hydraulics requirements from the FAA licensing coursework, we have students working on advanced power plant systems in the background,” Steven Jackson, the school’s principal, said.
NY1
Part-time teachers and The New School in contract talks to reach an agreement
Teachers and students call on The New School to give part-time teachers a better contract. The teachers who have been on strike for more than two weeks demand better pay, improved health benefits and job security. “I feel very disturbed,” said Simone Dinnerstein, renowned pianist and teacher at the Mannes...
NY1
Queens Chamber of Commerce president discusses Willets Point businesses
Thomas Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, joined “In Focus” to discuss how Willets Points businesses will be impacted by the new professional soccer stadium coming to the neighborhood. The reconstruction plans would create 16,000 jobs, with priority and training for local residents,...
Comments / 0