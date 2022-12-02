ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Dos Pueblos Girls Open Channel League Play with 2-1 Win over Buena

The Dos Pueblos girls held off Buena for a 2-1 win in their Channel League opener Tuesday. The Chargers took a 1-0 first half lead when senior Riley Roggero crossed a ball into the box and freshman Kacey Hurley hit it into the goal. In the second half, Dos Pueblos’...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25

The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0

A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Carpinteria Girls Drop CCL Opener to Nordhoff, 63-51

The Carpinteria girls fought hard and kept it close until the end in a 63-51 loss to Nordhoff Tuesday to open Citrus Coast League play. Amarisse Camargo led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lizbeth Alpizar and Charlotte Cooney both scored 12 points, with Alpizar adding eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Beaten in Overtime by Rio Mesa, 72-64

Dos Pueblos lost in overtime to Rio Mesa, 72-64, in the Channel League boys basketball opener for both teams on Monday night at Sovine Gym. Grant Hughes scored 21 points, Joe Talarico added 13 points and Justin Stock chipped in 10 for the Chargers (0-3 overall). "Rio Mesa was able...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener

The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bishop Diego Girls Pull Away From Santa Ynez in Second Half

Jiali Coronado and Citlali Morales hit big three-point shots in the third quarter to spark the Bishop Diego girls basketball team to a 39-29 win over Santa Ynez on Monday night. The Cardinals improved to 10-1. Coronado hit a pair of treys and Morales had one as the Cardinals outscored...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
San Marcos Girls Can’t Make Up First-Half Deficit, Lose at Oxnard

San Marcos dropped a 68-54 girls basketball decision at Oxnard in a Channel League opener on Tuesday night. Michelle Arellanes scored 14 points and Ellie Monson has 12 to lead the Royals. "The girls played a very tough, well-coached team in Oxnard," said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. "We struggled...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It

A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
LOMPOC, CA
Vikings of Solvang Bring Back Christmas Party for Special Needs Students

After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.
SOLVANG, CA

