Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25

The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bishop Diego Girls Pull Away From Santa Ynez in Second Half

Jiali Coronado and Citlali Morales hit big three-point shots in the third quarter to spark the Bishop Diego girls basketball team to a 39-29 win over Santa Ynez on Monday night. The Cardinals improved to 10-1. Coronado hit a pair of treys and Morales had one as the Cardinals outscored...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Lose Hard-Fought Channel League Opener to Buena, 1-0

The Dos Pueblos boys lost a physical, hard-fought Channel League opener to a second-half goal in a 1-0 road match at Buena Tuesday. “I thought senior wing back, Ryan Orozco, played very solidly defensively for us in the beginning, including some hard physical tackles, which allowed us to keep a shut out early,” Charger coach Matt York said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Drop CCL Opener to Nordhoff, 63-51

The Carpinteria girls fought hard and kept it close until the end in a 63-51 loss to Nordhoff Tuesday to open Citrus Coast League play. Amarisse Camargo led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Lizbeth Alpizar and Charlotte Cooney both scored 12 points, with Alpizar adding eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener

The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0

A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Beaten in Overtime by Rio Mesa, 72-64

Dos Pueblos lost in overtime to Rio Mesa, 72-64, in the Channel League boys basketball opener for both teams on Monday night at Sovine Gym. Grant Hughes scored 21 points, Joe Talarico added 13 points and Justin Stock chipped in 10 for the Chargers (0-3 overall). "Rio Mesa was able...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

