Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Girls Water Polo: San Marcos Roars Into Villa Park Semifinals; Santa Barbara Loses in Quarterfinals; Dos Pueblos Beats L.B. Millikan
Stanford-bound Regan McEachen scored four goals and earned two exclusions to pace the San Marcos girls water polo team to a 16-4 win over Santa Margarita for a berth in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament on Friday. Senior Madison Haaland-Ford added two goals and an ejection as San...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Laguna Blanca Boys, Girls Win; Cate Boys, Dos Pueblos Girls Have Draws; San Marcos, Santa Barbara Girls Lose
Pressure by Laguna Blanca forward Franky Baron on the Thacher goalkeeper forced a turnover and he capitalized with the only goal of the game, as the Owls claimed a 1-0 boys soccer win on Thursday. Laguna Blanca goalkeeper Caden Weaver preserved the shutout with a save off the post. Coach...
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Tyler Martinez’s 27 Points Helps Lift Cate over Santa Clara; Laguna Blanca Loses to Foothill Tech
Tyler Martinez scored 27 points, including six 3-point shots, to lead Cate over Santa Clara 71-66 to open Tri-Valley League play Friday. Cate played without leading scorer and rebounder Babacar Pouye, out with an ankle injury. The Rams hit a total of 10 3-pointers for the game to keep Santa...
Noozhawk
Water Polo: Dos Pueblos Goes 1-1, Santa Barbara Wins 2 at Villa Park Tourney; Carpinteria Wins League Opener
Dos Pueblos dominated defensively in beating Redondo Union 16-2 in its opening game at the Villa Park Tournament on Thursday. The Chargers lost their second game against Mater Dei, 8-2. Goalie Megan Garner recorded a season-high 12 saves in the loss. The Chargers held Redondo Union scoreless for three periods....
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Rout Buena in Water Polo
Siena Kelly led an offensive onslaught by the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team in a 20-7 Channel League win over Buena on Wednesday. Kelly scored four goals on four shots, added an assist and a field block. Abby Webber had three goals, two assists a field block and made four saves in a stint as goalie.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Jerrard Burford is Channel League Water Polo co-MVP
Santa Barbara High senior attacker Jerrard Burford and Buena senior Nico Furneaux were named co-Players of the Year for Channel League boys water polo. Santa Barbara’s Mark Walsh, who guided the Dons to the league championship, was named the Coach of the Year. Jaxon Burford, Jerrard’s twin brother, and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Draws With Buena, 2-2
Junior Jesus Miranda scored both goals for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team in a 2-2 draw with Buena in a Channel League match. Miranda scored the first one in the 10th minute off a through ball from Walker Jensen. After Buena answered 30 seconds late on a penalty kick, Miranda made it a 2-1 game with a flick over the goalkeeper’s head.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Soccer Wins First Game, 3-0
The San Marcos girls soccer team broke into the win column with a 3-0 non-league victory at St. Bonaventure on Friday. Freshmen Charlotte Hastings and Zeina Matni scored the first two goals, and junior Emma Foster added the third goal. “Very proud of how all the girls responded, especially after...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls’ Team Defense Squelches Hueneme in 49-20 Win
The Bishop Diego girls limited Hueneme to three first half points on the way to a 49-20 win over the Vikings Friday to improve to 12-1 on the season. “We are getting better at communicating on our team defense,” Cardinals coach Jeff Burich said. Galilea De La Cruz led...
Noozhawk
Cold-Shooting Santa Barbara Routed by Westlake at Pacifica Tournament
Luke Zuffelato was held under 20 points for the first time this season, and the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team suffered from cold shooting in a 65-35 loss to Westlake at the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. “It definitely was not our night as we were ice cold from the...
Noozhawk
Fin Silver’s Play Leads Dos Pueblos to 3-0 Soccer Win Over Rio Mesa
Senior captain Fin Silver set up two underclassmen for goals, helping Dos Pueblos gain its first boys soccer win of the season, a 3-0 decision at Rio Mesa in a Channel League match on Thursday. On both goals, Silver fought for the ball in the box and laid off passes...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Play Strong Second Half, Beat Thacher, Improve to 11-1
The Bishop Diego girls basketball team won its 11th game of the season, pulling away in the second half to beat Thacher, 46-26, on Thursday. Galilea De La Cruz scored 14 points and Jaymi Coronado had 10 to lead the Cardinals (11-1). After a slow first half, the Cardinals stepped...
Noozhawk
Joe Talarico Scores 20 to Lead Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball over Berean Christian, 67-47
Joe Talarico scored 20 points to help Dos Pueblos notch its first win of the year Friday, beating Berean Christian 67-47 at the Mission Prep Tournament. Justin Stock added 17 points for the Chargers, and Matthew Zamora had nine. “We were able to make good passes against their trapping defense...
Noozhawk
SBCC Men’s Basketball Victorious in Home Tournament Opener
The SBCC men’s basketball team opened its SBCC Classic with an 83-74 victory over College of the Desert on Thursday. Jaelen Bates’ fadeaway on the baseline with 2:22 to go put Santa Barbara up 71-64. That shot came just a couple minutes after a timely three by guard Trevor Lee, which turned a four-point lead into seven. The lead would never go below five points again.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Noozhawk
Pamela Rosa Harper-Temporal of Santa Barbara
Pamela Rosa Harper-Temporal was born in January to Helen and Rafael Harper at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. She was the first of three children to be born to Helen and Rafael Harper. She accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Friendship Church but went to...
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Soccer Blanks Nordhoff in Citrus Coast Opener
Sophia Mora scored two goals, while Emma Miller and Lela Roberts led a solid defensive performance by the Carpinteria girls soccer team in a 4-0 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League opener on Wednesday. Mora scored in the sixth minute after picking off a Nordhoff clearance and striking...
Noozhawk
Defense, Amarisse Camargo’s 27 Points Get It Done for Carpinteria Girls
Amarisse Camargo scored 27 points to lead the Carpinteria girls basketball team to a 42-28 win over Channel Islands in a Citrus Coast League game on Thursday. “We played the best defensive game of the season so far,” said coach Henry Gonzales. “Our energy and focus on defense was excellent. We held the Raiders scoreless in the first period.”
Comments / 0