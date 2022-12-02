ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Rout Buena in Water Polo

Siena Kelly led an offensive onslaught by the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team in a 20-7 Channel League win over Buena on Wednesday. Kelly scored four goals on four shots, added an assist and a field block. Abby Webber had three goals, two assists a field block and made four saves in a stint as goalie.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Jerrard Burford is Channel League Water Polo co-MVP

Santa Barbara High senior attacker Jerrard Burford and Buena senior Nico Furneaux were named co-Players of the Year for Channel League boys water polo. Santa Barbara’s Mark Walsh, who guided the Dons to the league championship, was named the Coach of the Year. Jaxon Burford, Jerrard’s twin brother, and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Draws With Buena, 2-2

Junior Jesus Miranda scored both goals for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team in a 2-2 draw with Buena in a Channel League match. Miranda scored the first one in the 10th minute off a through ball from Walker Jensen. After Buena answered 30 seconds late on a penalty kick, Miranda made it a 2-1 game with a flick over the goalkeeper’s head.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Soccer Wins First Game, 3-0

The San Marcos girls soccer team broke into the win column with a 3-0 non-league victory at St. Bonaventure on Friday. Freshmen Charlotte Hastings and Zeina Matni scored the first two goals, and junior Emma Foster added the third goal. “Very proud of how all the girls responded, especially after...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign

Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Men’s Basketball Victorious in Home Tournament Opener

The SBCC men’s basketball team opened its SBCC Classic with an 83-74 victory over College of the Desert on Thursday. Jaelen Bates’ fadeaway on the baseline with 2:22 to go put Santa Barbara up 71-64. That shot came just a couple minutes after a timely three by guard Trevor Lee, which turned a four-point lead into seven. The lead would never go below five points again.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Pamela Rosa Harper-Temporal of Santa Barbara

Pamela Rosa Harper-Temporal was born in January to Helen and Rafael Harper at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. She was the first of three children to be born to Helen and Rafael Harper. She accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Friendship Church but went to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Soccer Blanks Nordhoff in Citrus Coast Opener

Sophia Mora scored two goals, while Emma Miller and Lela Roberts led a solid defensive performance by the Carpinteria girls soccer team in a 4-0 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League opener on Wednesday. Mora scored in the sixth minute after picking off a Nordhoff clearance and striking...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Defense, Amarisse Camargo’s 27 Points Get It Done for Carpinteria Girls

Amarisse Camargo scored 27 points to lead the Carpinteria girls basketball team to a 42-28 win over Channel Islands in a Citrus Coast League game on Thursday. “We played the best defensive game of the season so far,” said coach Henry Gonzales. “Our energy and focus on defense was excellent. We held the Raiders scoreless in the first period.”
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy