Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Why Viktor Bout's return to Russia is so important for Vladimir Putin
Viktor Bout is a man who many ordinary Russians have likely have heard of, and he certainly is of mythological importance to the Russian elite. He is not someone Vladimir Putin wanted to leave behind.
Biden admin divided over path ahead for Ukraine as top US general Milley pushes for diplomacy
During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, America's top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has in recent weeks led a strong push to seek a diplomatic solution as fighting heads toward a winter lull.
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
CNN's Sam Kiley speaks exclusively with members of Ukraine's Russian Legion, comprised of Russian defectors and volunteers who fled their country to protect Ukraine, about defending the city of Bakhmut and their hopes for Russia's future.
Soldiers reveal what happened to them inside Russian prison
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
'Who started it?' Putin sips champagne as he defends assault on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure
President Vladimir Putin made rare public comments specifically addressing the Russian military's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure Thursday, while clutching a glass of champagne at a Kremlin reception.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Poll finds Republican support for US aiding Ukraine's war effort against Russia is declining
Americans still strongly back the US providing aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia, but there has been a decline in support amongst Republicans as some prominent GOP politicians and media figures express opposition to the US providing additional support to Kyiv, a new poll has found.
Blasts deep inside Russia hand Putin a fresh problem, with no obvious answer
Moscow's accusation that Ukrainian drones struck two airbases deep inside Russia has once again raised the febrile question of escalation nine months into the war.
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Russia-Ukraine war live: two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant staff abducted, says Ukraine
Energy agency says Russian forces took two senior Ukrainian staff at the Russian-occupied plant and detained a third person
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Exclusive: Biden administration weighs Ukrainian requests for access to US stockpile of controversial cluster munitions
Ukrainian officials and lawmakers have in recent months urged the Biden administration and members of Congress to provide the Ukrainian military with cluster munition warheads, weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries but that Russia continues to use to devastating effect inside Ukraine.
Intercepted phone call reveals dwindling conditions for Russian forces
An intercepted phone call between a Russian soldier and his mother reveals conditions on the front lines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
