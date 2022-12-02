Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade Shows Off ‘Holiday Nights, Lights and Sights’

Read full article on original website
Winter Wonderland & Vine Street 12.06.2022
A big snow storm expected Friday in Atascadero. Winter Wonderland returns to A-town. 75 tons of snow and ice will be dumped into downtown Atascadero Friday. Winter Wonderland in Atascadero this Friday. Saturday, Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles.
Noozhawk
Vikings of Solvang Bring Back Christmas Party for Special Needs Students
After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.
syvnews.com
Rescheduling Santa Maria's Parade of Lights "just doesn't work," organizers say
It could have been called the Parade of Darkness. Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.
travelawaits.com
8 Reasons To Visit This Adorable Central California Town During The Holidays
Frequently called the best Christmas town in America, Solvang brings European charm to California’s Central Coast. Settled by Danish immigrants in 1911, the streets of downtown Solvang are lined with colorful, Scandinavian-inspired buildings while four wooden windmills tower over charming shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Solvang is fun to visit...
Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions
The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara
A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara. No one was hurt. The post Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event this Sunday
The 6th Annual Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event will take place this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. and festivities last until 8 p.m. at 110 North Thompson Road.
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain
While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Volunteers needed for 2023 Santa Barbara County homeless point-in-time count
Volunteers are invited to participate in the countywide homeless point-in-time count from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. The event is organized by the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chestnut
Small male chihuahua with a hard past seeks a warm lap. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chestnut from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is a seven-year-old male chihuahua. He likes other dogs and even likes to play but mostly he likes cuddles. His Christmas wish is to have a family, and most importantly a lap, to call his own. He’s a really small guy, only about 8 pounds, and he is very skinny. He’s had a hard life so far and spent lots of my life on the streets but he’s getting a bit older now and would love a warm and safe place to lay his head.
Animal shelters in Santa Barbara Co. see surge of pets
Santa Barbara County Animal Services took 117 more animals into its shelters this November compared to last year.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Santa Barbara Edhat
50 Years of Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta Sister Committees
Members of Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee at 50th Celebration Dinner on the beach of Los Arcos Hotel Saturday, December 3, 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mayor Randy Rowse was unabe to attend but sent a video message.
“You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Mental Wellness Center and NAMi (National Alliance on Mental Illness ) hosted a book signing over the weekend.. The book entitled "You are Not Alone" was written by Dr. Ken Duckworth. It is about mental health and illness journeys. It features real stories including the story of a local father named George The post “You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Francisco Javier ÄHavieÑ Caballero of Santa Barbara, 1947-2022
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved brother, Havie — Francisco Javier ÄHavieÑ Caballero — on Nov. 20, 2022. Havie was born on Jan. 15, 1947. We welcome you to join us at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0
The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
