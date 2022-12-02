ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade Shows Off ‘Holiday Nights, Lights and Sights’

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor
Noozhawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Winter Wonderland & Vine Street 12.06.2022

A big snow storm expected Friday in Atascadero. Winter Wonderland returns to A-town. 75 tons of snow and ice will be dumped into downtown Atascadero Friday. Winter Wonderland in Atascadero this Friday. Saturday, Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles.
ATASCADERO, CA
Noozhawk

Vikings of Solvang Bring Back Christmas Party for Special Needs Students

After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.
SOLVANG, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Reasons To Visit This Adorable Central California Town During The Holidays

Frequently called the best Christmas town in America, Solvang brings European charm to California’s Central Coast. Settled by Danish immigrants in 1911, the streets of downtown Solvang are lined with colorful, Scandinavian-inspired buildings while four wooden windmills tower over charming shops, bakeries, and restaurants. Solvang is fun to visit...
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain

While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Volunteers needed for 2023 Santa Barbara County homeless point-in-time count

Volunteers are invited to participate in the countywide homeless point-in-time count from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. The event is organized by the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chestnut

Small male chihuahua with a hard past seeks a warm lap. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chestnut from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is a seven-year-old male chihuahua. He likes other dogs and even likes to play but mostly he likes cuddles. His Christmas wish is to have a family, and most importantly a lap, to call his own. He’s a really small guy, only about 8 pounds, and he is very skinny. He’s had a hard life so far and spent lots of my life on the streets but he’s getting a bit older now and would love a warm and safe place to lay his head.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

“You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Mental Wellness Center and NAMi (National Alliance on Mental Illness ) hosted a book signing over the weekend.. The book entitled "You are Not Alone" was written by Dr. Ken Duckworth. It is about mental health and illness journeys. It features real stories including the story of a local father named George The post “You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy