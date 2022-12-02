Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade Shows Off ‘Holiday Nights, Lights and Sights’

Small male chihuahua with a hard past seeks a warm lap. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chestnut from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is a seven-year-old male chihuahua. He likes other dogs and even likes to play but mostly he likes cuddles. His Christmas wish is to have a family, and most importantly a lap, to call his own. He’s a really small guy, only about 8 pounds, and he is very skinny. He’s had a hard life so far and spent lots of my life on the streets but he’s getting a bit older now and would love a warm and safe place to lay his head.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO