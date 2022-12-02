Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller pace Gonzaga Prep boys; Autumn Agnew leads Central Valley girls

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 2 Stanford (10-1) held off No. 23 Gonzaga (7-2) in a matchup that saw the teams have a close battle in the first two quarters. The game was tied early in the second period, and the Bulldogs earned a short-lived one-point lead. However, with a depleted roster due to several players being out sick or injured, Stanford was too much for the visitors to handle down the stretch.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO