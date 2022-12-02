Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller pace Gonzaga Prep boys; Autumn Agnew leads Central Valley girls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inlander.com
Gonzaga readies to renew its rivalary with University of Washington
The Evergreen State’s biggest hoops rivalry is back. Gonzaga will host the Washington Huskies at The Kennel on Friday, in one of the premier in-state rivalry games in all of college basketball. It's big brother Seattle against little brother Spokane. It’s power conference Washington against mid-major Gonzaga. From afar, it might look like David versus Goliath. But in reality, it’s been the exact opposite.
KHQ Right Now
Zags tested by Kent State, win on back of big night from Timme
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs were nearly stunned Monday night, beating unranked Kent State by a final score of 73-66. The Zags entered the game 5-3 on the season with losses to Texas, Purdue and Baylor. It was their worst record through the first 8 games of a season since the 2010-11 season in which they started 4-4.
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
hoopfeed.com
Stanford holds off Gonzaga with a barrage of treys, 84-63
STANFORD, Calif. – No. 2 Stanford (10-1) held off No. 23 Gonzaga (7-2) in a matchup that saw the teams have a close battle in the first two quarters. The game was tied early in the second period, and the Bulldogs earned a short-lived one-point lead. However, with a depleted roster due to several players being out sick or injured, Stanford was too much for the visitors to handle down the stretch.
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Kent State poses Sincere challenge for Gonzaga’s guards
Sincere Carry didn’t sweep every Mid-American Conference award last season, but he made a good run at it. He was the MAC player of the year, All-MAC first team, All-MAC defensive team and was selected conference player of the week three times. Carry is back at it in his...
College basketball Power Rankings: Team of the Week Maryland enters, Gonzaga drops out
Big Ten teams showed their teeth in Week 4 of the 2022-23 men's college basketball Power Rankings but Gonzaga might have lost its chance for another 1-seed in March.
Moving to Spokane is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KHQ Right Now
Woman killed in weekend crash in North Spokane
One person is dead after a crash in north Spokane where a woman lost control of her vehicle hitting a tree and became trapped inside. She died as crews rushed her to the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga baseball coach's DUI charge amended to reckless driving; ordered to spend 1 day in jail, 2 years probation
Gonzaga University head baseball coach Mark Machtolf will spend one day in jail and serve two years of probation after his charge from a DUI arrest earlier this year in Reardan was amended to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement. Machtolf’s blood alcohol content measured as high as...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
1 Dead In Head On Crash North Of Spokane
SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police searching for suspect following standoff in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The shelter-in-place order set by the Spokane police department amid a search for a suspect in the Logan neighborhood has been lifted. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) continued their search for a suspect involved in a standoff with police Sunday evening. SPD officers were dispatched...
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Yakima Herald Republic
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Spokane police arrest man after more than a dozen shots fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested 45-year-old Benjamin Crofoot after firing a gun in the area of West Spokane Falls Blvd., across from Riverfront Park. Witnesses told KREM 2 News they heard over a dozen gunshots. Police arrived in the area several minutes later. SPD...
Comments / 0