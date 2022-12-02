ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Centennial boys basketball wins opener at free throw line

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5dyl_0jW1dmc500 Eagles go 15-17 from the line in the fourth, beat Springfield 54-46 in 5A season opener.

The only time a breakneck Centennial boys basketball slowed down in its home opener was when they stepped up to the free throw line late to seal a win.

The Eagles collectively stopped, took a breath, and hit some clutch shots at the charity stripe. With just over four minute on the clock, after trailing most of the way, Centennial went 15-17 from the line, including six straight from junior guard Gabriel-Allen Welch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhvMC_0jW1dmc500 "In the past I have lost games, championships, on free throws, and I told myself never again," Welch said. "Now I am always confident taking them."

That confidence led to an Eagles 54-46 victory over visiting Springfield Friday, Dec. 2, as part of the Centennial Tip-Off Tourney.

"It feels good, though it should have been by more," Welch said with a smile.

Centennial (1-0) had a balanced scoring attack. Welch had a game-high 20 points; senior guard Jorrdyn Evans had 14; junior Jackson Marcum had 10 — 5-5 from the line in the fourth; and senior wing Hayden Boyd added 8 points.

For Springfield (0-1) it was freshman Jayden Robinson who had a team-high 15 points.

The Eagles play fast, looking for every possible opportunity to get out on the fast break. It's a frenetic offense that, when clicking, leads to easy layups and open shooters. At times Centennial struggled with that pace. There were some untimely turnovers and charges, and one more pass would have served them well on some breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jW1dmc500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4G6u_0jW1dmc500 Twice the Eagles had to battle back from growing deficits. In the second quarter the Millers roared out to a 9-0 start, with Robinson scoring seven. Then in the third Springfield threatened to pull away again after a pair of twisting layups from junior guard Isaiah Navarrete. But both times Centennial leaned on its defense to slow the scoring pace and claw back into the contest.

In the fourth the Eagles tied it on a knockdown three from Evans, and then Boyd had a skying block, followed by a put back after an offensive rebound to take the first lead since it was 4-3 in the early minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7E23_0jW1dmc500 The win debuts a new era for Centennial hoops with an emphatic exclamation point. The school dropped into the 5A classification in the offseason, joining the Northwest Oregon Conference and the likes of Hillsboro, Parkrose and Wilsonville. Banners for the Mt. Hood Conference school still hang on the walls of the gym.

But the Eagles boys are ready to take on the new classification by storm.

"We were working hard all offseason — running on the track, hitting the weight room," Welch said. "We fought to get ready for this year."

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
