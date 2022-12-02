Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell faces heartbreak over Denzel Danes romance
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has faced heartbreak over her romance with Denzel Danes in EastEnders. This week has seen Amy hospitalised once again after a self-harm incident, after she was mistakenly told her dad Jack had been sacked for the...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Molly Rainford thanks fans for 'keeping dream alive' after surviving dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has thanked fans for "keeping the dream alive" following her progress to the semi-final. The television presenter, who is partnered with Carlos Gu, survived her fourth dance-off of the series on Saturday night, prevailing over Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima. Following her performance,...
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
digitalspy.com
Strictly winner Kara Tointon shares sad secret behind Glitterball trophy
Kara Tointon, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing series 8, has claimed that the show's Glitterball trophy is made of cardboard. The former EastEnders star won the dance competition show in 2010 and spoke on the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast about the state of her famous prize 12 years later.
"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
digitalspy.com
The Office star Mindy Kaling says the show is 'so inappropriate now'
The Office US might be one of those shows that people love to go back and binge-watch, but Mindy Kaling doesn't think it holds up all that well. Kaling wrote for the show and served as executive producer and director, while also playing Kelly Kapoor. Looking back on the series...
digitalspy.com
Pointless star Richard Osman marries Doctor Who actress in "magical" ceremony
Former Pointless co-host Richard Osman has married his partner, Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver. Sharing the happy news on his Instagram account, the comedian and television presenter confirmed that the couple tied the knot over the weekend, writing: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey shares which story she doesn't want for Asha
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has shared which type of story she doesn't want for Asha. Asha has been involved in some of the most dramatic plotlines in the soap over the last few years, including ex-boyfriend Corey's murder trial and falling for Nina Lucas. In...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away casts Kyle Shilling as newcomer Mali
Home and Away has announced a new casting for 2023. Kyle Shilling is joining the Australian soap as Mali Hudson, a new character who will turn up and have a connection with an established favourite. "Our new Summer Bay local Mali Hudson will be making waves in 2023," the soap's...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster and Gentleman Jack stars team-up in Christmas Carole trailer
Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones will play a gender-flipped, present-day version of Ebenezer Scrooge in upcoming holiday special Christmas Carole. Alongside the Vigil actress, Christmas Carole also features Taskmaster stars Jo Brand and Nish Kumar as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come respectively. Rounding out the cast are Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel in the roles of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, the ghosts of Christmas past.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
digitalspy.com
The Traitor airs shock banishment cliffhanger
The Traitors spoilers follow. Tonight's (December 6) episode of The Traitors was a dramatic one as three Faithfuls were put on trial and not a single player was eliminated during the episode which ended on a cliffhanger. As breakfast began, host Claudia Winkleman revealed that nobody had been murdered the...
digitalspy.com
The Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas announces exit from show
Matt Lucas has confirmed he will be leaving The Great British Bake Off. The former Little Britain star shared the news on his Twitter on Tuesday (December 6) that he is "cheerfully passing the baguette" to a new co-host for Noel Fielding after three series. "Farewell Bake Off," he wrote....
digitalspy.com
Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour
Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
