Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Yardbarker

Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."

When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade

After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game

Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson

ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

