BECAUSE THIS IS THE END. OUR ROBOT OVERLORDS ARE HERE. FIRST IT WAS ANSWERING MACHINES. WE GAVE THEM OUR PHONE NUMBERS AND LET THEM RESPOND TO ALL THE PEOPLE THAT WE DON’T WANT TO TALK TO. THEN WE GAVE THEM OUR FACES WHEN WE ALLOWED OUR PHONES (ALREADY INFECTED BY ROBOTS) TO UNLOCK THEMSELVES WHEN THEY LOOKED AT US. WE STARED INTO THE CYBERNETIC ABYSS, AND IT STARED BACK. AND NOW THEY’VE TAKEN THE THING THAT MAKES US HUMAN—OUR CAPACITY TO CREATE. AND IN DOING SO THEY HAVE TAKEN OUR SOULS. THERE IS AN OLD WIVES’ TALE THAT CATS SLEEP NEXT TO BABIES TO STEAL THEIR BREATH—THEIR VERY LIFE ENERGY. AND WHAT GIVES US CATS NOW? THE INTERNET! HOW MANY OF US HAVE FALLEN ASLEEP NEXT TO OUR PHONE WITH A CAT VIDEO OPEN? TOO MANY. THIS ALLOWED THE ROBOTS TO SIPHON OFF OUR VERY HUMANITY AND USE IT TO CREATE WORKS OF ART THAT WE CANNOT EVEN RIVAL. ALL HAIL REMBRANDTON. MICHAELANGELATOR. PABLO PICAS-01. ALL HAIL THE NEW WORLD ORD-

1 DAY AGO