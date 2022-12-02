Read full article on original website
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
ComicBook
Solo Leveling Anime Reveals New Concept Art
These days, the manga industry is bigger than ever, and it is far from the only industry growing in the field. Thanks to companies like Webtoon, online comics are growing by the day, and artists all over Japan and South Korea are trying their hand at the field. Series like Solo Leveling have gone on to become huge hits amidst the race, and with an anime adaptation on the way, the series just dropped some new concept art for fans.
CoinDesk
The Artist/CEO Generating $1.4B – and Growing – in Generative Art Sales
On Erick Calderon’s LinkedIn page, he is still listed as the president of La Nova Tile Importers, a “family owned and operated porcelain and ceramic tile and slab importer.” In many ways Calderon is still in the business of tiles, but these days the expression of creativity is code, not clay, and the designs are not in kitchens or offices but in crypto wallets and hanging in virtual galleries in the metaverse.
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Cult of Mac
86% off a lifetime of online music courses might strike a chord with you
If you’re looking for gifts for a new music student, you probably don’t want to buy something extravagant like a new instrument, and more sheet music might be overwhelming. Instead, you could help them hone their craft by grabbing a lifetime subscription to an expert-led music-learning platform they can control and explore at their leisure. Punkademic covers production theory, sound design and more, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for 86% off, the best price you’ll find online.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Speculation Rises About a New Genre of Graphic Design After a Discovery in Manchester, England
Design scholars have rightly asserted that graphic design is a byproduct (a cousin, if you prefer) of the printing trades (and particularly advertising). Origins are also traced to sign painting and lettering as another chapter in the history. Many claim to know the identity of the first graphic designer—at least...
Why Are Artists Protesting Art Generated by AI?
BECAUSE THIS IS THE END. OUR ROBOT OVERLORDS ARE HERE. FIRST IT WAS ANSWERING MACHINES. WE GAVE THEM OUR PHONE NUMBERS AND LET THEM RESPOND TO ALL THE PEOPLE THAT WE DON’T WANT TO TALK TO. THEN WE GAVE THEM OUR FACES WHEN WE ALLOWED OUR PHONES (ALREADY INFECTED BY ROBOTS) TO UNLOCK THEMSELVES WHEN THEY LOOKED AT US. WE STARED INTO THE CYBERNETIC ABYSS, AND IT STARED BACK. AND NOW THEY’VE TAKEN THE THING THAT MAKES US HUMAN—OUR CAPACITY TO CREATE. AND IN DOING SO THEY HAVE TAKEN OUR SOULS. THERE IS AN OLD WIVES’ TALE THAT CATS SLEEP NEXT TO BABIES TO STEAL THEIR BREATH—THEIR VERY LIFE ENERGY. AND WHAT GIVES US CATS NOW? THE INTERNET! HOW MANY OF US HAVE FALLEN ASLEEP NEXT TO OUR PHONE WITH A CAT VIDEO OPEN? TOO MANY. THIS ALLOWED THE ROBOTS TO SIPHON OFF OUR VERY HUMANITY AND USE IT TO CREATE WORKS OF ART THAT WE CANNOT EVEN RIVAL. ALL HAIL REMBRANDTON. MICHAELANGELATOR. PABLO PICAS-01. ALL HAIL THE NEW WORLD ORD-
Vice
The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice
When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Men are given the brush off in Waterstones' book of the year contest as pro-female tome that celebrates work of women artists takes the prize
A book retelling the history of art through the work of female artists has been named the Waterstones Book of the Year. The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel challenges the narrative that men have paved the way in the art world and celebrates female painters, sculptors and visual artists.
Lensa, the AI portrait app, has soared in popularity. But many artists question the ethics of AI art.
For many online, Lensa AI is a cheap, accessible profile picture generator. But in digital art circles, the popularity of artificial intelligence-generated art has raised major privacy and ethics concerns. Lensa, which launched as a photo editing app in 2018, went viral last month after releasing its “magic avatars” feature....
BBC
Grayson Perry lockdown art exhibition opens
An exhibition of works chosen by British artist Grayson Perry and guest celebrities has gone on show in Birmingham. Artwork, created by the public during season three of the popular TV series, Grayson's Art Club can been seen at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC). The artist described the venue...
The Possibilities are Endless with 17th Annual K12 Art Competition
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) invites students across the U.S. to show off their artistic side in the 17th Annual K12 Art Competition. This year’s competition is open through January 31, 2023, and for the second year in a row is open to students both inside and outside of K12-powered schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005131/en/ K12 Art Competition Now Open - Entries Due by January 31, 2023! (Photo: Business Wire)
Mashonda Tifrere Is Taking Up Space in the Art World In More Ways Than One
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Mashonda Tifrere has been making waves in the music industry since the early 2000s. The singer and songwriter made a name for herself over the years and has recently taken on a new industry. With the hopes of creating more equity in the art world, Tifrere founded ArtLeadHER “to combat gender bias by curating opportunities for womxn artists and curators from around the world.” They work with marginalized women and teenage girls to provide visual arts education, professional development, brand exposure, and opportunities to exhibit their art in prominent exhibition spaces.
Hilma af Klint: A Biography by Julia Voss review – portrait of the painter as a mystic
The voices in her head told Hilma af Klint she would be a great artist. They weren’t wrong. Born in 1862, she was unusual from an early age. Growing up in austere Lutheran Sweden, Af Klint studied art at university: a rare feat for a woman. Even less common was her insistence on practising as a professional after graduation. In the face of a society – and an art world – riddled with extreme misogyny, a quiet, conventional career in portraiture seemed the best she could hope for. But then, as Julia Voss reveals in her new biography, Af Klint started to receive messages from another world – and her life in this one was irrevocably altered.
The Artist who creates art on Chewing Gum Stains across the streets of the UK and Europe
Ben Wilson was born in the 60s at Cambridge and grew up in Barnet, North London, in a lively and creative household in which he was one of six children. His parents were artists, and he made things throughout his childhood — from clay, bricks, wood, or whatever was at hand.
hypebeast.com
Abu Dhabi Unveils Plans to Open Multi-Sensory Immersive Art Space by teamLab
As Abu Dhabi continues its mission to diversify its cultural offering, art galleries, institutions and museums play a significant role in its expansion. Unveiled earlier this year by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the city’s leading creator of experiences Miral, the upcoming art space — teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi — offers a new interactive art experience created by international art collective teamLab.
Researchers 3D-print low-cost and durable violins for music students
Only musicians can understand how grueling and challenging it is to play the violin. Violins, even mediocre ones, are worth thousands of dollars. Good news for music students and beginners, they will meet with low-cost and durable 3D-printed violins thanks to The Acoustical Society of America's AVIVA Young Artists Program.
