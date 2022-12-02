We’ve got a great look at this year’s hugely successful PGA Champions Tour tournament, Ascension Charity Classic in North St. Louis. They gave more than a million dollars to charity this year, over $800,000 last year and $225,000 in 2020 even without a tournament. With the PGA’s growing presence in our city, Nick Ragone and his team are talking even bigger and better for years to come. Watch here:

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO