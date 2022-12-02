Samba kings Brazil are through to the World Cup Quarter finals after an absolutely stunning first-half display that saw them defeat South Korea 4-1. With Neymar's return, the team had no trouble in showing their technical superiority. The World Cup also saw its first penalty shootout of the competition so far, with Croatia coming out on top over Japan. It was so close but so far for the Samurai Blue, who thought they had done enough after Daizen Maeda's opener. But Ivan Perisic headed in an equaliser for Croatia and the match was finally decided from the penalty spot.

1 DAY AGO