Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo loses Portugal spot to sully World Cup journey
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — So, the dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo. Soccer's most prolific modern-day scorer might yet, at the age of 37 and probably playing in his last World Cup, claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other.
France 24
France and England set up quarter-final clash as Senegal and Poland head home
England and France set themselves up for a first-ever encounter in the knockout stage of the World Cup after ousting Senegal (3-0) and Poland (3-1) respectively. Will Harry Kane's Three Lions roar when faced with the defending champions? Meanwhile, as Senegal head home, can coach Aliou Cissé be proud of the performance of the Lions of Teranga in Qatar?
France 24
Brazil blitz South Korea in World Cup last 16: Seleção too hot to handle
Samba kings Brazil are through to the World Cup Quarter finals after an absolutely stunning first-half display that saw them defeat South Korea 4-1. With Neymar's return, the team had no trouble in showing their technical superiority. The World Cup also saw its first penalty shootout of the competition so far, with Croatia coming out on top over Japan. It was so close but so far for the Samurai Blue, who thought they had done enough after Daizen Maeda's opener. But Ivan Perisic headed in an equaliser for Croatia and the match was finally decided from the penalty spot.
France 24
Olivier Giroud becomes France's all-time record scorer with 52 goals
Olivier Giroud became France's record scorer on Sunday with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after striking against Poland at the World Cup. Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country.
France 24
Morocco knock Spain out on penalties thanks to stunning defence, three spotkick misses
It was a historic match at the Education City Stadium as Morocco beat Spain on penalties. The Atlas Lions reach their first ever World Cup quarter-finals. Our sports editor Simon Harding was at the game, and even though it finished 0-0 in regulation time, it was one of the most enthralling results of this tournament.
France 24
Debunking claims that Chinese state TV is blurring maskless World Cup supporters
During massive zero-Covid protests that took place in China recently, Chinese state TV found witty ways to cut away from maskless football supporters in World Cup broadcasts. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
Head of UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. International Labour Organisation director general Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant labourers.
France 24
Contract talks freeze having 'detrimental effect' on Welsh rugby players
A failure to reach an agreement between the professional sides and the Welsh Rugby Union about their funding for the coming years has led to a freeze in contract talks. "The ongoing delay however is having a detrimental effect on the wellbeing of players and potentially the performances across the regions," the WRPA said.
France 24
US announces increased army and navy presence in Northern Australia
The United States will increase the rotational presence of its forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday after annual talks between the two allies. Washington sees Canberra as a vital partner in its efforts to push back against China in...
Comments / 0