Forest Grove, OR

Chamber of Commerce can't pay executive director

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
The Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce is now without an executive director.

"I was let go because of a lack of funds to pay me," Juanita Lint, who had held the position since June 2020, said Friday Dec. 2.

Lint replaced Howard Sullivan, who retired after seven years as executive director.

Lint previously sat on the chamber board of directors and unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives in 2016.

The Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce, which has not held its annual auction in recent years, is a nonprofit that works with local government to promote businesses and tourism. Board Chair Robert Groves, a loan officer for a mortgage company, said the organization relies on around 250 dues-paying members and fundraising events to sustain the salaries of an executive director as well an assistant. The organization also has a staff member dedicated to tourism funded through a contract with the City of Forest Grove. Groves said the executive director position was "temporarily suspended."

"Our big deal is getting the finances back in order, and then we can revisit having an executive director position again," Groves said. "It wasn't performance. It was just monetarily the chamber couldn't support her salary."

