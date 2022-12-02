Lucy Mae Smith Bryant, age 80, of Gatesville, peacefully passed away at The Meadows Nursing Facility and met her Lord and Savior late Tuesday evening. Lucy was born in Winchester, Kentucky to Charles Ishmal and Ruth (Hall) Smith. She met Aljo Bryant and was married Feb. 17, 1965, settling in Texas in 1975. She and Aljo enjoyed camping, travel, music and especially their grandchildren. Lucy was a loving wife and mother who was beloved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO