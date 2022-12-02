ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

KCEN

Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll

SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun. “It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And...
SALADO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
TEMPLE, TX
waco-texas.com

Holiday Cheer Grinchmobile

The Waco Solid Waste Holiday Cheer Grinchmobile is coming to a park or school near you!. The Grinchmobile will visit two locations on scheduled days. The schedule is subject to change pending weather. Check back often for schedule updates. Visit our crew, take pictures and share on the socials!. Schedule.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco

WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays

With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen Police Chief to retire in January

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen’s Chief of Police is leaving the department on January 27th, 2023. Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford confirmed Charles Kimble’s resignation to FOX 44 News. Kimble was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross

A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises

Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
KILLEEN, TX

