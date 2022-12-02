Read full article on original website
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll
SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun. “It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And...
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
Holiday Cheer Grinchmobile
The Waco Solid Waste Holiday Cheer Grinchmobile is coming to a park or school near you!. The Grinchmobile will visit two locations on scheduled days. The schedule is subject to change pending weather. Check back often for schedule updates. Visit our crew, take pictures and share on the socials!. Schedule.
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Church in Waco will not join United Methodist Church congregations in Texas leaving over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in some congregations in the state of Texas voting to leave the denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central Texas United Methodist Church in Waco, said...
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
Toys for Tots: Central Texas woman’s efforts to collect donations of dolls of color having its best year ever
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman’s effort to get dolls of color donated to the annual Toys for Tots toy drive 12 years ago has picked up steam and is having it’s best year yet complete with a party in which dozens of dolls were donated.
Harker Heights Recreation Center offering yoga classes to help all residents with holiday stress
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas is getting closer which means the stress of the hustle and bustle could reach it’s boiling point soon, which is why Harker Heights Recreation Center is offering different types of yoga classes to help residents destress while getting some exercise. “You can take...
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays
With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Killeen Police Chief to retire in January
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen’s Chief of Police is leaving the department on January 27th, 2023. Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford confirmed Charles Kimble’s resignation to FOX 44 News. Kimble was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He...
Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper
WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
