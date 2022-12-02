Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves
Beyond that, the Ravens waived WR Binjimen Victor from their active roster. Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop
The Angels enter the Winter Meetings with a few clear needs, one of them being the shortstop position. The Angels should look to add a clear everyday shortstop — someone they feel comfortable manning that position on a consistent basis. Trea Turner has already reset the market with his...
Yardbarker
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth makes bold claim about Falcons' stadium attendance
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth must've felt right at home in Atlanta on Sunday. Freiermuth caught three passes for 76 yards, averaging a startling 25.3 yards per catch during his team's 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, it's the claim the tight end made about the Falcons' stadium...
