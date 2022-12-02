ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves

Beyond that, the Ravens waived WR Binjimen Victor from their active roster. Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop

The Angels enter the Winter Meetings with a few clear needs, one of them being the shortstop position. The Angels should look to add a clear everyday shortstop — someone they feel comfortable manning that position on a consistent basis. Trea Turner has already reset the market with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy