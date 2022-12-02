If you’ve ever wondered how a chocolate milkshake could possibly get better, look no further than its boozy, caffeinated cousin, the Bushwacker. Created in 1975 in the Virgin Islands by Angie Conigliaro and Tom Brokamp at the Ship’s Store & Sapphire Pub on St. Thomas, this decadent drink made its way to the United States by way of Linda Taylor Murphy, a Pensacola, Florida-based bartender who fell in love with it after a trip to the island. Murphy’s bar, the Sandshaker Lounge, quickly became known for popularizing the Bushwacker stateside, so much so that each year, fans of the drink gather in Pensacola for the annual Bushwacker Fest. Conigliaro and Brokamp are said to have named the cocktail after a lovable dog, Bushwack, who belonged to patrons of the Ship's Store & Sapphire Pub.

