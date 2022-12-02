Read full article on original website
Bushwacker
If you’ve ever wondered how a chocolate milkshake could possibly get better, look no further than its boozy, caffeinated cousin, the Bushwacker. Created in 1975 in the Virgin Islands by Angie Conigliaro and Tom Brokamp at the Ship’s Store & Sapphire Pub on St. Thomas, this decadent drink made its way to the United States by way of Linda Taylor Murphy, a Pensacola, Florida-based bartender who fell in love with it after a trip to the island. Murphy’s bar, the Sandshaker Lounge, quickly became known for popularizing the Bushwacker stateside, so much so that each year, fans of the drink gather in Pensacola for the annual Bushwacker Fest. Conigliaro and Brokamp are said to have named the cocktail after a lovable dog, Bushwack, who belonged to patrons of the Ship's Store & Sapphire Pub.
Crunchy Mango and Avocado Salad
Creamy avocado and juicy mango balance the crunch of Savoy and red cabbage in this slaw-like salad. Tender scallions, mint, cilantro, and toasted cashews play off the tangy, tahini-laced creamy lemon-ginger dressing. Acidic apple cider vinegar and lemon juice join forces in the dressing to balance the earthy tahini, sweet honey, and pungent fresh ginger. The ruffled texture of mild, sweet Savoy cabbage leaves makes it perfect for trapping the flavor-packed dressing. Use a mandoline or a sharp chef’s knife to thinly shred the cabbage for delicate and crunchy ribbons. For a more substantial meal, top the salad with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Antipasto Roll-Ups
Your favorite antipasto just got even better—it’s now wrapped in buttery puff pastry. A couple bites in, and you’ll be going back for another. And another. Layered with Provolone, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and slathered in a Kalamata olive and pepperoncini spread, you’re going to be dreaming about these bundles for days. We love antipasto and this combination of ingredients so much, we've created lots of spin-offs of the traditional version, including our antipasto bites and antipasto squares.
Boston Market Holiday Meals 2022 & Catering
Boston Market is offering Heat & Serve holiday meals that are fully cooked, complete meals so they’re ready when you are. Just pick up at restaurant, take home, heat up and serve. There are also a la carte options. Some of the options include:. Complete Spiral-Sliced Ham for 12...
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
This satisfying spinach salad is blanketed in a warm dressing and scattered with feta and toasted almonds. Heating the dressing concentrates its flavor and mellows the vinegar’s sharpness. Smoked paprika and Dijon mustard add a piquant brightness while balsamic vinegar lends a sweet complexity. The tender spinach leaves gently soften under the warm dressing, giving them a barely wilted yet still crisp and refreshing texture. If you are slicing your apple in advance, keep the slices submerged in cold water with a splash of lemon juice to prevent the slices from oxidizing and turning brown. Drain well and pat dry just before tossing with the salad. Leftover dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Heat over low heat until warm and serve the dressing over seared salmon, scallops, or chicken.
No-Sleep-Till-Santa Eggnog
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including infusing and chilling times. It’s a well-worn but precious holiday image: Children leaping from their beds on Christmas morning as the sun barely breaks. This twist on classic eggnog is for the bleary-eyed parents just behind the scenes, or any other solstice-celebrating partygoer who wants to stay up a little late.
HOMEMADE JUNIOR MINT CHOCOLATE CANDIES
Homemade Junior Mint Chocolate Candies are soft, chewy, minty & perfect for holiday dessert trays! Easy mints made with cream cheese, sugar & peppermint, then dipped in chocolate!. Make this homemade candy easily, with only 6 ingredients and some minimal prep work you will be on your way to enjoying...
Garlic Bread Recipe
Garlic and herb bread slicesPhoto bytopntp26 freepik. Garlic is among the foods that add flavor to every dish. Garlic lovers can even eat this vegetable raw, despite its smell. However, there are many delicious recipes that can be made using garlic. Garlic breads for breakfast and dinner will be your favourite. How to make garlic bread If you are curious, you should try this recipe.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Epic 'Meatball Parm Sandwiches on Garlic Bread' Leave Us Speechless
The crunch alone is enough to make anyone's mouth water.
German Red Cabbage
Back in the days before imported fresh produce from warmer climates became available year-round in every supermarket, cabbage played an important role in German cooking. Properly stored in a cool place, a head of cabbage keeps for months, and it was one of the only vegetables that Germans ate during the long winter months.
