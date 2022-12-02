Read full article on original website
Dashed Alabama Playoff Hopes Make SEC Happy
Big news in college football this week, of course, was the College Football Playoff selection committee naming its four teams for the playoff — 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Ohio State. Alabama was the first team out. Leading up to the selection announcement, Crimson Tide Coach Nick...
Hendon Hooker's Heisman snub sparks media firestorm after Tennessee's football season
And Hooker did the same, with better numbers than most, in one fewer game after suffering a season-ending injury during Tennessee's loss at South Carolina three weeks ago. According to the latest odds, Williams is the favorite the win the award and Hooker is on the ballot, despite not being named a finalist.
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
Chat Wrap: Questions on every aspect of Ohio State football, playoff match-up
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Tuesday night on The Front Row message board. Check out the archive below. Programing Note: Steve will again participate in Ohio State Buckeyes Live, a one hour OSU football webcast at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Check out The Front Row for the video window to watch after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Former five-star recruit, Oregon LB Justin Flowe enters the transfer portal
In a surprise decision, former five-star recruit and current Oregon LB Justin Flowe has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Flowe, who has battled injuries during his tenure at Oregon, played in 10 games this season with the Ducks, recording 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Flowe...
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels reportedly re-entering transfer portal
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels left Athens after the 2021 season and after Stetson Bennett took the reigns as the Bulldogs’ starting QB. Now, after one season at West Virginia, it looks like Daniels will be on the move again. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Daniels intends to...
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
Spencer Sanders transfer portal destinations: Oklahoma State QB's decision sparks buzz
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior will close his Oklahoma State tenure with 9,553 career passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, 1,956 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. “It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life. Again, thank you.”
USC commit gets visit from Heupel, schedules official visit with Vols
A Southern California commitment received a visit from Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday and says he's planning to return the favor soon.
Best Landing Spot For QB DJ Uiagalelei
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Chris Hassel to break down the best landing spot for QB DJ Uiagalelei.
247Sports
