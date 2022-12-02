The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior will close his Oklahoma State tenure with 9,553 career passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, 1,956 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. “It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life. Again, thank you.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO