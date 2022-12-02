Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
WLRN welcomes veteran South Florida journalist Sergio Bustos as next VP of News
An award-winning South Florida journalist with more than three decades of experience as a reporter, editor and news manager will join WLRN News early next year as its new Vice President for News. Sergio R. Bustos will lead WLRN News as it works to establish itself as a top source...
wlrn.org
Immersive installation shows we are 'all part of' the Everglades
An immersive installation that takes viewers on a journey through the 'River of Grass' from sunset to twilight through poetry, song and visuals was inaugurated during Miami Art Week. Passages, created by Cornelius Tulloch, is set to be made into a permanent exhibition at a visitor center at the Everglades...
Comments / 0