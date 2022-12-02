ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game

The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans

Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach

Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal

USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

