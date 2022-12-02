Read full article on original website
docwirenews.com
Dr. Corey Siegel Talks Personalized Prognostic Tool for Crohn’s Disease
DocWire News recently spoke with Corey Siegel, MD, MS, a gastroenterologist from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, about CDPATH™, a validated risk assessment tool for certain adults living with Crohn’s disease (CD). CDPATH uses blood tests to help predict the potential risk of developing serious CD-related complications – empowering patients and their doctors to engage in shared decision making as part of a more proactive approach to managing their disease.
Healthy Lifestyle and Mortality in Dialysis Patients
Approximately 2.5 million people with stage 5 chronic kidney diseases (CKD) worldwide are treated with long-term dialysis. The prognosis of patients on dialysis is poor, with an annual mortality rate of 10% to 20%, due largely to cardiovascular diseases. Use of statins as pharmacological interventions have yielded few results in reducing mortality in dialysis patients.
Women with HS Have Worse Quality of Life
Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who have negative social, emotional, and medical experience related to their disease have worse quality of life, according to a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. The results especially impact women, who are twice as likely to be diagnosed with HS.
Patiromer Use Reduced Potassium in Veterans with Hyperkalemia
Among patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) on dialysis, hyperkalemia is a common, potentially life-threatening metabolic disorder, presenting a challenge for clinicians caring for those patients. Patiromer, a non-absorbed sodium-free potassium-binding polymer, has been approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Csaba P. Kovesdy, MD, FASN, and colleagues conducted an historical...
Iron Deficiency in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients
Patients with anemia may also be diagnosed with iron deficiency. Results of previous studies have suggested an association between iron deficiency and mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease, even without the presence of anemia. Functional iron deficiency appears to confer higher risks for adverse outcomes compared with absolute iron deficiency.
Polypharmacy, Side Effects, and Nutrition in CKD
Significant changes in metabolism and nutrition, as well as extra-renal changes, occur in patients with progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and are associated with increased use of pharmacotherapy. Further, treatment of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), dialysis or transplantation, requires additional specific medications, contributing to polypharmacy in that patient population.
Down-Titration of RAASI and Recurrent Hyperkalemia
Down-titration, dose reduction or discontinuation, of renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors (RAASi) is common following new-onset hyperkalemia. According to Hui Zhou, PhD, and colleagues, there are few data available on how RAASi down-titration is related to recurrent hyperkalemia. The researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine recurrent hyperkalemia and factors associated...
