We’re not completely on to next year yet for Notre Dame football, but the bowl game feels more like a transition to 2023 than an end to 2022. As ISD’s Matt Freeman pointed out, there’s a good possibility that four key players will elect to opt out of playing in the bowl game and that doesn’t include Cam Hart, who is returning next year, but has a shoulder injury that will force him out of the bowl game.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO