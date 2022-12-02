ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Game Thread | Boston vs. Notre Dame

Boston (5-4) at Notre Dame (6-2) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 3-0. - The last time the two programs met was in 2008 and the Irish won 74-67. - Dane Goodwin is shooting 51.6 percent from three, which is No. 2...
Portal Needs for Notre Dame

We’re not completely on to next year yet for Notre Dame football, but the bowl game feels more like a transition to 2023 than an end to 2022. As ISD’s Matt Freeman pointed out, there’s a good possibility that four key players will elect to opt out of playing in the bowl game and that doesn’t include Cam Hart, who is returning next year, but has a shoulder injury that will force him out of the bowl game.
More On Notre Dame DL Grad Transfer Target Braden Fiske

Notre Dame didn’t know much about Braden Fiske before bringing the Western Michigan defensive line transfer in for a visit earlier this weekend. The Irish got to know him a bit during the visit and apparently liked what they found out as they extended a scholarship offer to him during the trip.
2023 Notre Dame ATH Target Brandyn Hillman Previews Announcement

Brandyn Hillman‍ was blown away by an official visit to Notre Dame back in October, but wanted the opportunity to compare what he saw in South Bend with some of the other schools chasing him. So, the 2023 Virginia athlete made stops at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky...
ISD Power Hour 12-5-2022

In this episode, we discuss Notre Dame's new bowl opponent, South Carolina. We also discuss the transfer portal, the QB situation at Notre Dame, and we answer your questions. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below. To listen to this week’s episode in this browser...
NOTRE DAME, IN

