Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Game Thread | Boston vs. Notre Dame
Boston (5-4) at Notre Dame (6-2) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 3-0. - The last time the two programs met was in 2008 and the Irish won 74-67. - Dane Goodwin is shooting 51.6 percent from three, which is No. 2...
irishsportsdaily.com
Portal Needs for Notre Dame
We’re not completely on to next year yet for Notre Dame football, but the bowl game feels more like a transition to 2023 than an end to 2022. As ISD’s Matt Freeman pointed out, there’s a good possibility that four key players will elect to opt out of playing in the bowl game and that doesn’t include Cam Hart, who is returning next year, but has a shoulder injury that will force him out of the bowl game.
irishsportsdaily.com
More On Notre Dame DL Grad Transfer Target Braden Fiske
Notre Dame didn’t know much about Braden Fiske before bringing the Western Michigan defensive line transfer in for a visit earlier this weekend. The Irish got to know him a bit during the visit and apparently liked what they found out as they extended a scholarship offer to him during the trip.
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 Notre Dame ATH Target Brandyn Hillman Previews Announcement
Brandyn Hillman was blown away by an official visit to Notre Dame back in October, but wanted the opportunity to compare what he saw in South Bend with some of the other schools chasing him. So, the 2023 Virginia athlete made stops at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky...
irishsportsdaily.com
South Carolina, QB Rattler Peaking Ahead of Matchup with Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
Notre Dame had won at least 10 games every year since 2017. At 8-4, the program’s streak of double-digit victories ends at five seasons, but the Irish still have plenty to play for in Marcus Freeman’s first full season as head coach. The No. 21 Fighting Irish will...
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Power Hour 12-5-2022
In this episode, we discuss Notre Dame's new bowl opponent, South Carolina. We also discuss the transfer portal, the QB situation at Notre Dame, and we answer your questions. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below. To listen to this week’s episode in this browser...
Comments / 0