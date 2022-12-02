Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS PULLS AWAY TO BEAT PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Red Lake Falls Eagles used balanced scoring with four players in double-figures, tremendous transition scoring, and stellar defense to beat the Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team 71-62 at Robert Matzke Gymnasium in Red Lake Falls. FIRST HALF – — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first 18 minutes...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WRESTLERS BEAT GRAND FORKS RED RIVER AND CENTRAL
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team beat Grand Forks Red River 75-6, and completed the sweep with a 42-36 victory over Grand Forks Central in a triangular in Crookston. At 120 pounds, Evin Trudeau dominated the first period and took an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes. Trudeau scored two on a takedown in the first seconds of the second period and took a 15-2 lead into the third period. 51 seconds into the third period, Crookston’s Trudeau won by a tech fall to give the pirates an 11-6 lead.
kroxam.com
#4 RANKED GREEN WAVE BEAT SHORTHANDED CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TEAM
FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates came into the game missing eight players due to sickness and had a defensive mindset right from the start. It worked for the first few minutes but soon the floodgates opened and the Green Wave would build a commanding lead. Jackson Demarais would be called for a penalty giving EGF a Power Play, and the Green Wave would score to take a 1-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the period. Following the next faceoff, the Green Wave would score twenty-nine seconds later and add a third goal on a nice shot from Cullen Schmaltz from the point a little over a minute after that. Crookston would have an opportunity to score getting their first Power Play of the night with 11:05 remaining in the period, but fifty-two seconds into the man advantage, Teagen Lubinski would be called for a cross-check making it 4V4 hockey. After the 4V4 was up, EGF would add their second Power Play goal of the night to take a 4-0 lead. The offense continued to shine for the Green Wave and at the 9:05 mark, Gage Seydel would be the fifth different EGF player to score giving them a 5-0 lead and forcing the Pirates to use their timeout. Whatever coach Josh Hardy said seemed to work as the Pirates defense did a nice job of keeping the Green Wave off the scoreboard the rest of the period. Crookston even had a chance to get on the board with a 5V3 advantage late in the period, but EGF’s penalty kill was stout and turned the Pirates away, and they would skate into the locker room with a 5-0 lead. The Green Wave outshot the Pirates 18-2 in the opening frame.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL GO FOR FIRST WIN AT PELICAN RAPIDS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team will go for their first win of the season tonight at Section 8AA opponent Pelican Rapids. The Pirates are 0-1 on the season losing the opener last week to a talented Warren-Alvarado-Oslo squad 91-53. Leading the way for Crookston in the loss was Ryan Abeld with 15 points. Tanner Giese poured in 12 and Hunter Nicholas added 9 points and 9 rebounds. The Vikings are 1-0 on the year after defeating Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in their opening game 78-52. The tipoff is slated for 7:30 pm. from Pelican Rapids High School and you can hear the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or anywhere in the world by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
#1 WARROAD OVERWHELMS CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY 8-1
This past weekend, the number one ranked Class A Warroad Warriors, lost their first game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 and came back on Saturday to beat the number one Class AA Gentry Academy 10-7. So some would think that would make Warroad the top overall girl’s hockey team in Minnesota. “If you believe that, I’ve got some swamp land that I’d like to sell you,” said Warroad girl’s hockey coach, David “Izzy” Marvin, before the game against the visiting Crookston Pirates, who are ranked number seven in the state Class A polls. There were a lot of points that the Pirates knew they had to follow to have a chance against Warroad, like withstanding the initial surge, getting some offensive zone time, play well defensively with all the room there is in the zones with the Olympic size rink at the Gardens and stay out of the penalty box!!
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
kroxam.com
VIKINGS BEAT COLD SHOOTING CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL TEAM 78-42
FIRST HALF – — Tanner Giese provided the first basket of the game on a nice drive to the left side giving Crookston the early 2-0 lead. The Vikings responded with a 5-0 run before a Caden Boike three tied the game back up at 5-5. The Vikings would start to make their outside shots after starting ice cold and extended their lead to 12-6 after a made three-pointer. after another Vikings bucket, Ryan Abeld would knock down the second Pirate three-pointer of the half to cut the deficit to 14-9 with around ten minutes remaining. The Vikings would take over for the remainder of the half going on a 16-0 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 30-9 lead to force a Pirates timeout with 3:27 until halftime. Pelican Rapids was able to take advantage of Pirates turnovers and turn them into transition points. Crookston finally put an end to the run with a Michael Deng and one at the rim coming out of the timeout. It ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Pirates. More turnovers would plague Crookston and Pelican Rapids would capitalize building a 34-15 lead with one last possession in the half. The Vikings would take advantage of their final possession and sink a three at the buzzer to take a 37-15 lead into the halftime break. Leading the way for Crookston in the first half was Michael Deng with 5 points off the bench. Pelican Rapids was extremely balanced with eight different players scoring.
kroxam.com
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer – Obit
Anthony Paul “Tony” Gamer, 47, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at RiverView Health in Crookston early Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Tony was born in St. Paul, MN on February 7, 1975 and as a baby came to Crookston with his parents, Harold Carl and Donna Mae (LaJesse) Gamer. He attended Crookston schools and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1993. Tony was a hard worker all his life and was employed by several Crookston businesses over the years, including Hugo’s, Dee Inc., and American Crystal Sugar during the fall harvest, and up to the present time worked for both Thur O Clean and Columbia Mall Security.
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
kroxam.com
LARRY REGAN WINS DECEMBER BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Larry Regan for being selected by the Benedictine Crookston Therapy team for the December senior athlete of the month. Larry has shown dedication and success throughout his short-term SNF admission and outpatient PT and has been able to return to his prior level of function at The Summit.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 6, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Community Christmas Food Baskets Committee will not be offering nor delivering a food basket this year. However, between...
valleynewslive.com
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
kroxam.com
ONLINE PORTION OF CROOKSTON DRIFTBUSTERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE SAFETY TRAINING DAY
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Club is offering a Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students ages 12 and older on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The first step is to complete the online portion of the class. This may be done through a link on the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95.
kroxam.com
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HOLD THREE COMMUNITY MEETINGS FOR ATHLETIC FIELD REFERENDUM THIS WINTER
In the spring and summer of the 2021-22 school year, the Crookston Public School district held a series of public informational meetings to help inform the public about a multi-use athletic outdoor facility they wished to build for the school. However, the referendum failed to pass for the district after being short by nine votes in August. Despite the school district failing to pass the referendum, the district is not ready to give up on passing the facility after seeing the strong support for it and is looking to hold another vote on the referendum with updated prices in February and is having another series of informational meetings to inform the public of it again.
kroxam.com
EPITOME ENERGY TO BUILD IN GRAND FORKS AFTER CONTINUED DELAYS WITH MINNESOTA PERMITTING
Epitome Energy LLC announced today that it has selected Grand Forks to be the location of a $400 million soybean crushing plant that will help create new market opportunities for area farmers who lack access to a nearby processing facility. The Epitome plant will be able to process up to...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 7, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Christopher Michael Kazmierczak, 21, of Crookston, for DUI. Khoreii Jackson Obasi, 29, of Georgetown, SC, for 1st-Degree DUI. Michael James Powers, 76, no address provided, for Dangerous Weapon-Discharge Firearm.
Comments / 0