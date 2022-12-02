FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates came into the game missing eight players due to sickness and had a defensive mindset right from the start. It worked for the first few minutes but soon the floodgates opened and the Green Wave would build a commanding lead. Jackson Demarais would be called for a penalty giving EGF a Power Play, and the Green Wave would score to take a 1-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the period. Following the next faceoff, the Green Wave would score twenty-nine seconds later and add a third goal on a nice shot from Cullen Schmaltz from the point a little over a minute after that. Crookston would have an opportunity to score getting their first Power Play of the night with 11:05 remaining in the period, but fifty-two seconds into the man advantage, Teagen Lubinski would be called for a cross-check making it 4V4 hockey. After the 4V4 was up, EGF would add their second Power Play goal of the night to take a 4-0 lead. The offense continued to shine for the Green Wave and at the 9:05 mark, Gage Seydel would be the fifth different EGF player to score giving them a 5-0 lead and forcing the Pirates to use their timeout. Whatever coach Josh Hardy said seemed to work as the Pirates defense did a nice job of keeping the Green Wave off the scoreboard the rest of the period. Crookston even had a chance to get on the board with a 5V3 advantage late in the period, but EGF’s penalty kill was stout and turned the Pirates away, and they would skate into the locker room with a 5-0 lead. The Green Wave outshot the Pirates 18-2 in the opening frame.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO