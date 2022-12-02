ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WSB Radio

Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1

BANDUNG, Indonesia — (AP) — A Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people, officials said. The attacker entered the Astana Anyar...
WSB Radio

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, Spanish officials said. Officials reported no serious injuries. Emergency services said a total of 155 people were attended to by medics on site, with 14...
Reuters

Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia

HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.

