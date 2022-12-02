Read full article on original website
Related
Factbox-Soccer-Croatia v Brazil World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Croatia play Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Brazil have reached at least the quarter-finals in their last eight World Cups. They were champions in 1994 and 2002 and runners-up in 1998, but have only reached the semi-finals once since then - as hosts in 2014 when they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany.
WUKY
Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial
Argentina's vice president has been found guilty of corruption by a federal court there. A three-judge panel says Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner defrauded the state of nearly $1 billion when she was then president of Argentina. She faces six years in prison and a lifetime ban on holding elected office.
Rohit sent to hospital for x-ray after left thumb injury
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka
Comments / 0