DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Croatia play Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Brazil have reached at least the quarter-finals in their last eight World Cups. They were champions in 1994 and 2002 and runners-up in 1998, but have only reached the semi-finals once since then - as hosts in 2014 when they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany.

42 MINUTES AGO