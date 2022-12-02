Read full article on original website
‘Their vision needs to be shared’: the tiny shop championing the literature of the Amazon
A small kiosk sits humbly next to Manaus Opera House, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Tucked below some trees, the shop is easy to walk past without noticing. But through its green glass doors lies the world’s largest collection of Amazonian literature: a treasure chest of forgotten cultures and ignored histories.
