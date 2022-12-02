Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Nevada U.S. senator introduces 'abortion funds' bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced legislation Thursday that would create a federal grant program for organizations that connect women to reproductive health care and abortion resources, her office announced. Such organizations include "abortion funds and community health clinics" identified as patient navigators. The Women's...
POLITICO
Lawmakers’ omnibus hopes for mental health policies
MENTAL HEALTH HOPES — With another week of deal-making on the Hill ahead, one health issue is increasingly being discussed: mental health provisions. Republicans and Democrats alike told Ben and your host that mental health is a target to be included in an omnibus deal — and that conversations were ongoing last week.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
hstoday.us
Legislation to Protect Emergency Responders Passes the House
Legislation authored by U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to help protect the health and safety of firefighters and emergency responders from PFAS exposure has passed the House. The Protecting Firefighters from...
Democrats elected a big class of young governors. They might be the future of the party.
These new state executives say they're "the next generation of national leaders," and they're willing to wait their turn — for now.
bhbusiness.com
‘It’s the Right Thing for the Patient’: How Oak Street, Elara Caring Are Integrating Behavioral Health into Senior Care
As the U.S. senior population increasingly struggles with behavioral health conditions, more providers are starting to invest in solutions. Elara Caring and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) are two such providers looking to help treat seniors’ behavioral health needs through an integrated model of care. Texas-based Elara Caring is...
Ohio House Approves Fentanyl Testing Strips, ‘Swatting’ Legislation
Lawmakers also advanced a measure codifying a “Tenth Amendment Center” in the attorney general’s office.
Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking...
bhbusiness.com
Wage Inflation Slowing in Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorder Hospitals
Wages in psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals have dipped slightly, potentially signaling a slowing of wage inflation. That’s according to recently released data from risk management market research firm Hedgeye. Hourly wages for psychiatric and substance abuse hospital workers reached their lowest level year to date in September at...
Marriage bill passes U.S. Senate, with 1/2 of Utah's senators supporting
In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.
NJ's special education ombudsman has not filed annual reports, as required by law
New Jersey's 245,000 K-12 students with learning disabilities suffered disproportionately during the pandemic days of remote learning, but just how much is impossible to assess, as the Department of Education has not released crucial annual reports, required by law. The department has yet to release a report from the 2020-21 academic year, when...
lootpress.com
Joint Judiciary Committee hears presentation on Public Nuisance Law as interims get underway
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December interim meetings of the West Virginia Legislature got underway Monday and will continue through Tuesday as part of this month’s sessions. The Joint Judiciary Committee assembled on Monday to hear several presentations, the first of which pertained to public nuisance law. Former Solicitor...
Jay Ashcroft writes letter urging Roy Blunt to vote against marriage equality act
A bill moving through congress would codify same-sex marriage into law. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants Roy Blunt to vote against it, claiming Missourians don’t support same-sex marriage.
beckerspayer.com
Senators want more accurate Medicare Advantage, Medicaid provider directories
The Senate Finance Committee wants Medicare Advantage plans to create more accurate provider directories. The committee published a discussion draft Dec. 1 with policies aimed at improving parity between physical and mental health services in Medicare and Medicaid. Included in the draft are provisions that would codify existing requirements for...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
freightwaves.com
Senate proposes $755 million for truck parking
Senate lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday that would set aside $755 million in competitive grants over four years to expand much-needed truck parking across the country. The bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., will serve as companion legislation to a...
Comments / 0