IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO