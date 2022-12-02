Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Gretchen Lee Polson
Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
James Edward Huston
James Edward Huston, 79, of Ammon, passed away Sat., Dec. 3, 2022, at Morning Star Senior Living. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Camp Magical Moments online at https://www.campmagicalmoments.org/donate/. The family will visit with friends and family from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary,...
eastidahonews.com
Date announced for East Idaho Messiah Sing-In
AMMON — The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium, 4941 E. First Street in Ammon. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir...
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
eastidahonews.com
Fire destroys home in Fort Hall
FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m. Firefighters saw...
eastidahonews.com
Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Hearing for former funeral director rescheduled
POCATELLO — Numerous families are still waiting for answers after a former funeral director’s hearing was rescheduled Monday. Lance Robert Peck, 47, was not present in court when Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson ordered a second 90-day continuance for a pre-trial conference. Peck, who is charged with 63 misdemeanors involving his conduct as a mortician, is now scheduled to appear in court on March 13.
eastidahonews.com
Retired physical therapist joins elite group of cyclists completing multiple races at age 70
IDAHO FALLS — When Bryant Belnap closed the door on his private practice, he turned to the open road on a sleek bike and began racking up the miles. After a few years of mild success in amateur cycling throughout the western states, the retired physical therapist from Ammon was determined to cross something very special off his bucket list.
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
eastidahonews.com
Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
eastidahonews.com
Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home
Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
eastidahonews.com
Our net worth is $2 to $3 million and my dad asked for $55,000 to pay off his debts. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges
AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
eastidahonews.com
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg cowboy earns share of Round 3 title at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women who have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million and big checks are paid out daily. If a contestant does...
Comments / 0