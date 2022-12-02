ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Gretchen Lee Polson

Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

James Edward Huston

James Edward Huston, 79, of Ammon, passed away Sat., Dec. 3, 2022, at Morning Star Senior Living. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Camp Magical Moments online at https://www.campmagicalmoments.org/donate/. The family will visit with friends and family from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary,...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Date announced for East Idaho Messiah Sing-In

AMMON — The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium, 4941 E. First Street in Ammon. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire destroys home in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m. Firefighters saw...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Hearing for former funeral director rescheduled

POCATELLO — Numerous families are still waiting for answers after a former funeral director’s hearing was rescheduled Monday. Lance Robert Peck, 47, was not present in court when Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson ordered a second 90-day continuance for a pre-trial conference. Peck, who is charged with 63 misdemeanors involving his conduct as a mortician, is now scheduled to appear in court on March 13.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Panda is a sweet dog looking for her fur-ever home

Panda is a pitbull/cattle dog mix and she’s about two years old. She loves going on car rides, hikes and being with people. She would do great in a home with other dogs, kids, men or women but she would not do well with small animals. The Snake River...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Our net worth is $2 to $3 million and my dad asked for $55,000 to pay off his debts. What should I do?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges

AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
AMMON, ID

