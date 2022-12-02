ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Cynthia Nelson Dodds, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

Cynthia "Cindy" N Dodds, 71 years old, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Larry Dodds. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Their 50th wedding anniversary is this New Year’s Eve. Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Cindy was the daughter of Audrey and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Vikings of Solvang Bring Back Christmas Party for Special Needs Students

After having to forego its annual kids' party the past two years, the Vikings of Solvang unleashed a pent up storage of Christmas cheer Monday for the group's special guests. Hundreds of students, plus their teachers and aides, from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys were invited to the event at the Santa Ynez Marriott ballroom, where they were served lunch and entertainment before visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leaving with a bucket of Danish cookies.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Falls to Buena in League Opener, 1-0

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team lost its Channel League opener to Pacifica, 1-0, on Tuesday night at home. The winning goal came after a Pacifica player tracked a long ball along the sideline, beat a Santa Barbara defender and crossed the ball to a teammate for the finish. “I...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ron Fink: Failing Grades; Lompoc Unified School District Will Fix It

A couple of weeks ago I noted that “The latest Standardized Test Results showed that 79 percent of the Lompoc Unified School District students could not meet Common Core statewide standards in math or English Language Arts (ELA) and Literacy.”. It gets worse. Apparently LUSD knew that something was...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Beaten by Pacifica, 3-0

A banged-up Santa Barbara High girls soccer team lost to Pacifica, 3-0, in a Channel League opener on Tuesday in Oxnard. The Dons lost a key player when Augustine Wooten went down with an injury early in the game, reported coach Willie Sims. "That forced us to make some adjustments to a team already with injuries."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Girls Lose Channel League Opener to Buena, 53-25

The Santa Barbara girls struggled at home Tuesday, losing a 53-25 Channel League game to Buena. “Our turnovers consistently hurt us, as well as a general lack of patience on offense and shots,” Dons coach Andrew Butcher said. “Missed free throws were also an issue.”. The Dons fall...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Boys Lose Hard-Fought Channel League Opener to Buena, 1-0

The Dos Pueblos boys lost a physical, hard-fought Channel League opener to a second-half goal in a 1-0 road match at Buena Tuesday. “I thought senior wing back, Ryan Orozco, played very solidly defensively for us in the beginning, including some hard physical tackles, which allowed us to keep a shut out early,” Charger coach Matt York said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Leads All-Channel League Girls Volleyball With 3 First-Team Players, Coach of Year

The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team placed three players on the All-Channel League first team, and Kristin Hempy was recognized as the Coach of the Year. Senior outside hitter Shae Delany, senior setter/hitter Gracie Meinzer and sophomore middle Nicole Schuetz were named to the eight-player first team. They led the Dons to the league championship.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Marcos Blown Out by Unbeaten Oxnard in Channel League Opener

The opening of Channel League play was rough for the defending champion San Marcos boys basketball team. The Royals ran up against a strong, experienced Oxnard squad and got blown out, 74-33, on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Oxnard’s aggressive pressing defense disrupted San Marcos’ rhythm and forced several turnovers,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Foresters Baseball Team Spreads Christmas Joy Throughout County

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program. Working with partner Compass...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

