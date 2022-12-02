The Temple freshman girls basketball team battled Killeen Chaparral on Saturday for the 3rd Place trophy of the Belton ISD Tournament. Andi in a game in which the Tem-Cats trailed 12-4 after one quarter of play, Temple chipped away and cut the Lady Bobcat lead to one point going to the fourth. In the fourth, Kaurie Holleman posted 5 points and Sha’Nyah Roby hit a big 3-pointer as the Tem-Cats comp;leted the rally and defeated Chaparral by a score of 29-26 to earn the 3rd Place trophy of the Belton ISD Tournament.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO