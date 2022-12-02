Read full article on original website
Bulldog 8th grade goes 2-0 at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams traveled to Copperas Cove this past Week to take on Copperas Cove Junior High. Both teams kept their records unblemished with a pair of victories. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated defeated Copperas...
Tem-Cat Freshman take 3rd Place at the Belton ISD Tournament
The Temple freshman girls basketball team battled Killeen Chaparral on Saturday for the 3rd Place trophy of the Belton ISD Tournament. Andi in a game in which the Tem-Cats trailed 12-4 after one quarter of play, Temple chipped away and cut the Lady Bobcat lead to one point going to the fourth. In the fourth, Kaurie Holleman posted 5 points and Sha’Nyah Roby hit a big 3-pointer as the Tem-Cats comp;leted the rally and defeated Chaparral by a score of 29-26 to earn the 3rd Place trophy of the Belton ISD Tournament.
Bryan Rudder uses late surge to overcome Temple, 52-49
As Temple built toward what turned into a seven-game winning streak to start the season — during which it piled up victories by an average margin of 29 points — head coach Joey Martin wondered how the Wildcats would react when the going got tougher. The second-year coach’s...
Wildcat freshman basketball team claims the championship of the Caldwell Tournament
CALDWELL – The Temple Wildcat freshman blue basketball team completed a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Caldwell Junior Varsity Tournament and claimed the tournament championship by defeating Rockdale 65-35 in the championship game. In their opening game, the Wildcats coasted past Mumford by a score 60-28. The Wildcats jumped...
Wildcat Swim takes 3rd at the Elf on the Shelf Invitational
The Temple Wildcat swim team hosted the 14 team Elf on the Shelf Invitational at the Hardin Swim Center on Saturday. Temple took 3rd place in the overall team standings with 76 points while Lake Belton was in 1st place with 216 and Belton second place with 181. In the...
