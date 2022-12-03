Local roundup: Evington leads Lady Rams to win at Scotland

LAURINBURG — Natalie Evington scored 26 points with nine rebounds to lead the Purnell Swett girls basketball team to a 67-48 road win Friday at Scotland.

Purnell Swett (4-1) led 14-8 after the first quarter, 34-21 at halftime and 52-32 at the end of the third.

Behind Evington, Kylie Chavis had 21 points with 16 rebounds and Nyla Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Rams.

Morgan Thompson led Scotland (0-1) with 19 points and nine rebounds and Alicia McClain had 17 points with 11 rebounds.

Rams boys fall to Scots

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team was outscored in each quarter by Scotland Friday en route to a 69-39 nonconference road loss.

Scotland (1-0) jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter; the Scots outscored Purnell Swett (0-5) in the second quarter 22-9 to take a 40-16 halftime lead. Scotland led 51-25 after the third quarter.

Connor Harris and Adarius Grissett each scored nine points for Purnell Swett and Collin Sampson and Marcus Lowry each scored five. Riley Brooks had a team-high eight rebounds and Lowry had six.

Isaac Ferguson led Scotland with 17 points, Lamonte Cousar had 14 points with eight rebounds, Nick McCall scored 12 points and Jacques Caldwell had 10. Carter Revels had nine rebounds for the Scots.

Purnell Swett’s boys and girls each travel to Cape Fear to open United-8 Conference play Monday.

Lumberton girls earn first win

The Lumberton girls basketball team won its first game of the season with a 51-49 nonconference victory Friday at Pine Forest.

Lumberton (1-2) struck for 15 points each in the third and fourth quarters en route to the win.

La’Kayia Hunt led Lumberton with 17 points, Carly Hammonds had 11 points, Gabby Locklear scored nine and Bre’Andrea Glover netted eight.

In the boys game, Pine Forest earned a 56-54 win, sinking three free throws in the final seconds after a foul was called on a 3-point shooter. Lumberton (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

Both Lumberton teams begin conference play Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Bulldogs defeated by E.E. Smith

The St. Pauls boys basketball team lost Friday at home in a 58-46 decision favoring E.E. Smith.

E.E. Smith (2-1) outscored St. Pauls (1-2) 18-5 in the first quarter. The Golden Bulls led 25-17 at halftime and 38-26 at the end of the third; both teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Elijah Blanding scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. Cameron Revels had eight points and Lukus Osborne scored seven.

James Scott led the Golden Bulls with 17 points and Malik Brunson and Travis Stroud each scored 12.