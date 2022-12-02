Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
KVIA
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says
(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of...
KVIA
Secret Service: Chinese Hackers Stole $20M in COVID Relief Funds
The U.S. Secret Service says hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in Covid-relief. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and small business administration loan money in more than a dozen U.S. states. The Secret Service blames the theft on APT41, a well-known group that has...
KVIA
Midwestern Democrat voices concern over Iowa possibly losing front-runner status on 2024 calendar
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois voiced concerns Sunday with Iowa potentially losing its status as the first state to vote in the presidential nominating process following a proposal by President Joe Biden to reshape the 2024 calendar. The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday voted to...
KVIA
Deadline for REAL ID extended, giving US air travelers a reprieve
(CNN) -- If you've been sweating out that latest deadline for REAL ID required for US air travel, you're getting another reprieve. The US federal government has yet again delayed nationwide security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards, giving states more time to issue REAL IDs to residents.
KVIA
5 things to know for Dec. 6: Georgia runoff, Hawaii volcano, SCOTUS, Flu, Ukraine
If you’ve been sweating the deadline to apply for a REAL ID, you can now breathe a sigh of relief. The federal government announced an extension to obtain your updated driver’s license or identification card that will soon be required for all US air travel. Here’s what else...
Comments / 0