Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
KVIA

Secret Service: Chinese Hackers Stole $20M in COVID Relief Funds

The U.S. Secret Service says hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in Covid-relief. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and small business administration loan money in more than a dozen U.S. states. The Secret Service blames the theft on APT41, a well-known group that has...
KVIA

Deadline for REAL ID extended, giving US air travelers a reprieve

(CNN) -- If you've been sweating out that latest deadline for REAL ID required for US air travel, you're getting another reprieve. The US federal government has yet again delayed nationwide security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards, giving states more time to issue REAL IDs to residents.
MICHIGAN STATE

