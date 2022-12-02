Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
Details of ASU’s Commencement Ceremonies
Over 740 students are scheduled to walk the stage during Angelo State. University’s two fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday in the. Junell Center/Stephens Arena. At 9 a.m. will be the Graduates of the. Colleges of Education, Science and Engineering, Business, and the College. of Graduate Studies and Research in...
kksa-am.com
Rally for Mental Health
Clubhouse will co-host the 4th annual Community Rally for Mental. Health on the Tom Green County Courthouse lawn. The National. Alliance on Mental Illness supports educates, and advocates for. the mental health of people living with mental illness and their families. At the rally, local speakers will share their struggles...
kksa-am.com
Missing Person Case Turns into Murder Investigation
San Angelo Police are looking into a missing person case from August. now as a murder case. 31-year-old Eric Talton was reported missing on. August 10th and police say his disappearance appeared to be criminal. in nature. 8 days later his body was found in Junction and the Texas Rangers.
kksa-am.com
House Fire in North San Angelo Monday
On Monday morning, no one was injured during a house. fire near the intersection of 27th and North Farr Street. Reports say the. call came in around 9:45 am, and several fire units responded to the scene. Witnesses reportedly saw flames and smoke coming from the structure. Those living in...
Comments / 0