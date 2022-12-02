Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
State downsizes bison hunt after a third of Delta herd starves to death
Alaska’s longest and most popular hunting season ended early this year. The Delta Junction bison hunt usually extends from October to March, but the state limited this year’s season to just two weeks, and only 50 animals were taken, because last winter’s heavy snow and ice buildup wiped out nearly a third of the Delta bison herd.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Making housing accessible to everyone
Alaska’s statewide affordable housing crisis has many causes and many solutions. This week on hometown Alaska hear from housing experts who are working to make housing accessible for everyone and from one new homeowner who helps use understand why it matters so much. HOST: Anne Hillman. Guests:. Abdelqader “Abdoo”...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage assembly considers approving a controversial housing development in Girdwood....
alaskapublic.org
State of Alaska plans to sue feds over trail corridors across public land
The state of Alaska intends to sue Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to gain title to 10 trail corridors within the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. The preserve, managed by the National Park Service, extends west from the Canadian border. It encompasses the Charley River basin and a small portion of the Yukon River.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Rep. Eastman, contending with Red Scare-era disloyalty clause, advances toward trial
In November 1955, the 55 delegates of Alaska’s constitutional convention gathered in Fairbanks, intent on drafting the fundamental document for a new state. But before they began, each member stood and swore an oath, declaring they were not a member of the Communist Party and did not support any organization that advocated the overthrow of the U.S. government.
alaskapublic.org
Board of Fisheries delays decision on how to manage faltering Nushagak king salmon runs
The Alaska Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run. The board voted unanimously to postpone action on three proposals to modify the longstanding management plan. It will also delay a decision on the Department of Fish and Game’s draft action plan to protect kings.
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage candidates request recounts in their Alaska legislative races
Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week, a top state elections official said Tuesday. A recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said by email. Election results were certified last week.
Comments / 0