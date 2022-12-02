ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn High School student killed by train

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uJ01_0jVymcWT00 Eleventh grader walking on tracks dies after being hit Friday near the Highway 214 overpass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1PfU_0jVymcWT00 The Woodburn High School community was shocked and saddened Friday morning after a student at the school was hit and killed by a train.

The teenage boy was killed while walking near the Highway 214 overpass. The incident closed down multiple Front Street intersections.

"I can confirm that at about 8 a.m. today, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a (teenage) male pedestrian near Mount Hood Avenue and North Front Street in Woodburn, Oregon," Union Pacific Communications Manager Robynn Tysver said late Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jVymcWT00

The incident did not occur at a railroad crossing. It is under investigation, and no other injuries were reported.

The fatality took place near Woodburn High School, and one parent of a WHS student told the Woodburn Independent that "students are hysterical."

Woodburn School District issued a report on Friday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of an 11th-grade student who attended Woodburn High School. On Friday, December 2nd at approximately 8 a.m., a student was walking northbound on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when they were struck from behind by a northbound train. We will not be sharing additional details about the student at this time.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and the district's highest priority is the support of our school community, including the student's family, during this tremendously sad time. As of Friday morning, students at Woodburn High School are being supported by our Crisis Response Team in support rooms. Teachers have shared this information with their students and students are being encouraged to go to the support room for help. We will continue to offer resources and support in the weeks and months to come as our students process and grieve."

Public safety personnel reports Friday afternoon confirmed the incident. First responders arrived minutes later and reported that the victim, a 17-year-old junior at Woodburn High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident closed down all intersections between the Front Street overpass to Young Street.

City of Woodburn spokesperson Tommy Moore said all intersections along Front Street from the overpass to Young Street were closed for several hours due to police activity in the area.

District officials said a crisis response team was established with professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel.

"Our Crisis Response Team is currently on site and is working with students and staff who may need any type of assistance or support," WSD Superintendent Joe Morelock said. "We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need."

The superintendent worked proactively in efforts to comfort the shocked community.

"Over the next several days you may want to make yourself available to your child to talk about what has happened," Morelock said in report sent to the district community. "When a young person dies, it touches all of us with grief, anger and questions to which there simply are not answers. Children process events and emotions differently than adults; likewise, elementary students will have different needs than high school students.

"You may want to discuss what your family can do to show your concern and sympathy for the family of our student as well as decide if your child should attend the wake or funeral. A wide range of emotions might be expected and changes in eating and sleeping habits could occur. Changes that do not seem to improve over time should be brought to the attention of the school counselor or mental health professional."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

New firefighters welcomed in Woodburn

Woodburn Fire District celebrates new volunteer firefighters with graduation ceremony Woodburn Fire District held a graduation ceremony for its new volunteer firefighters on Nov. 30, welcoming eight new members into its fold. The newcomers completed the volunteer training program under the direction of lead instructor Lt. Mitchell Raines. It marked the first academy the district's held solely in house in several years. "The program has resulted in some of the highest trained volunteer firefighters I have ever had the pleasure of instructing," Raines said. Raines and WFD Volunteer Firefighter Coordinator Thomas Cally conducted the program that encompassed 148 hours of...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Train fatality in Woodburn

One person died after being struck by a train in Woodburn Friday near the Hwy. 214 overpassThe Woodburn High School community was shocked and saddened Friday morning after a student at the school was struck and killed by a train. The train struck and killed the pedestrian near the Hwy. 214 overpass, closing down multiple Front Street intersections in the process. "I can confirm that at about 8 a.m. today, a Union Pacific train struck and killed a (teenage) male pedestrian near Mount Hood Avenue and North Front Street in Woodburn, Oregon," Union Pacific Communications Manager Robynn Tysver said late...
WOODBURN, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: 17-year-old drives 113 mph on freeway

The Tigard Police Department responds to out-of-control drivers, a felled tree, and more from Nov. 13-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Nov. 13 A death investigation was conducted for a man who passed away in the woods behind the Tigard Library. The deceased appears to be a houseless individual who had other medical concerns. There is no indication of foul play. A man reported he was...
TIGARD, OR
WTRF

Outrage over grand jury decision, a family seeking justice

NATIONAL (WTRF) — On June 18, 2022, Derrick Clark, 24, was shot and killed by law enforcement. After months of investigation and a trial, Derrick’s family is frustrated and disappointed at the verdict, according to reports by KOIN. At a vigil held Saturday in Milwaukie, Oregon the family...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman

A Jan. 30 plea-entry date was set Monday for a 22-year-old Redmond man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of a Cloverdale woman late last May, after a disagreement over his ability to aid in his own defense was resolved, at least for the time being. The post Jan. 30 plea date set for Redmond man accused of murder in May killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wheelchair thief brandishes squirrel at cops

The Hillsboro Police Department runs down calls for service from Nov. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 A man and a juvenile man unlawfully entered a home being remodeled in the 500 block of Southwest Cedar Street and damaged items inside, spraying graffiti and such. Arriving officers, with the help of a K-9, captured them. One suspect had a loaded firearm. A man stole...
HILLSBORO, OR
Woodburn Independent

Valley Zone high school sports schedules, scores: Dec. 4-10

Here's a list of boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming results, upcoming games and meets. SUNDAY, DEC. 4 Boys Basketball Woodburn 34, Wilsonville 50 MONDAY, DEC. 5 Boys Basketball Colton 40, Portland Christian 56 Girls Basketball Colton 55, Portland Christian 6 TUESDAY, DEC. 6 Boys Basketball Newberg at David Douglas, 7:30 p.m. Molalla vs. Sweet Home, 7 p.m. Gervais at Warrenton, 6 p.m. Kennedy vs. Portland Adventist Academy, 7 p.m. St. Paul at Mannahouse Academy, Portland, 7 p.m. Girls Basketball Woodburn vs. Century, 7 p.m. Newberg vs. Canby, 7:15 p.m. Molalla at Sweet Home, 7 p.m. Country Christian vs. North...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

Missing, endangered Milwaukie woman found, CCSO says

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A missing Milwaukie woman has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies said Dorothy Ann Purifoy, 72, had last been seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office said Purifoy has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
865
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy