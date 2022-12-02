Man, 76, dies in I-5 crash near Woodburn

Salem man, driving alone at a high rate of speed, veers off highway and hits a tree.

Oregon State Police reported that at about 5:26 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to an incident on I-5 near milepost 270, just south of Woodburn

OSP described the scene as a single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes. Preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Dale S. Heggem, 76, of Salem veered off the highway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle drove onto the shoulder and then continued off it and hit a tree at on the driver's side.

Heggem died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

I-5 remained open during the investigation while the slow lane was closed for about four hours.

OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home and ODOT.