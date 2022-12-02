ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 76, dies in I-5 crash near Woodburn

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuMd_0jVymZpA00 Salem man, driving alone at a high rate of speed, veers off highway and hits a tree.

Oregon State Police reported that at about 5:26 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to an incident on I-5 near milepost 270, just south of Woodburn

OSP described the scene as a single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes. Preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Dale S. Heggem, 76, of Salem veered off the highway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle drove onto the shoulder and then continued off it and hit a tree at on the driver's side.

Heggem died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

I-5 remained open during the investigation while the slow lane was closed for about four hours.

OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home and ODOT.

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

