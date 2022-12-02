Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
From Nick Anderson's stop to Tyjae Spears' run: These 8 moments defined Tulane's title season
It has been a dream season for 16th-ranked Tulane, which went from a 2-10 debacle in 2021 to fans storming the field at Yulman Stadium after a 45-28 win against Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. Here are eight pivotal moments from the wins against Kansas...
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
fox8live.com
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
Ole Miss set to go in-home this evening with running back Dante Dowdell
Where there's a will there's a way and Ole Miss has found it. In between Friday night's state championship game and his departure for the Mississippi/Alabama Game practices on Tuesday, Ole Miss will squeak in an in-home visit with top 2023 running back Dante Dowdell on Monday. Ole Miss running...
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
Micah and Heidi Stampley Give Homes a Taste of NOLA With Orleans Foods Beignet Mix
Pictured: Micah and Heidi Stampley |Photo byChris Jones. The perfect beignet checks all the boxes. Whether you’re nostalgic for the tastes of New Orleans or looking for a way to switch up a breakfast routine, the fried treats with their cloudlike interior make everything better.
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
fox8live.com
Two shot in Central City early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans early Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department responded to the crash that happened on North Claiborne Avenue.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Comments / 0