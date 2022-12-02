ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two shot in Central City early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said. The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy