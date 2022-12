Kentucky Football is Bound for Nashville. In a rematch of one of the most exciting games of the 2021 bowl season, Kentucky Football is headed to Nashville to take on Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes will tangle at noon ET (11 AM Central time in Nashville) at Nissan Stadium in a game that will be nationally televised by ABC. Kentucky will be making its sixth trip to the Music City Bowl. Kentucky beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl last season. Both the Cats and the Hawkeyes finished the regular season 7-5.

